An Edina man was killed Friday in a four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Minnesota Highway 19.
Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, 55, the driver of a 2012 Mini Cooper, was reportedly killed.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Daniel John Otis, 60, of Northwood, Iowa; a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Jami Michawne Kenney, 49, of Faribault; a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Kaytlen Paige Greenlee, 22, of Adams; and Bendel-Stenzel were heading south on I-35 when the vehicles collided at 5:35 p.m.
Greenlee and passenger Megan Rebecca Koch, 25, of Austin reportedly sustained injuries deemed not life-threatening and were taken to Faribault Hospital. Ellen Margaret Bendel-Stenzel, 53, and Linus Michael Bendel-Stenzel, 20, both of Edina and passengers in the Mini Cooper were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries deemed not life-threatening.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Aircare, Northfield Police Department and ambulance and Lonsdale ambulance/Fire Department assisted on scene.