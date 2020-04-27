The community has rallied around the family of a 9-year-old Randolph boy who died April 21 after a smaller-sized ATV he was operating rolled over on top of him.
A GoFundMe.com campaign has raised nearly $40,000 for the family of Carter Nicolai, and the community held a parade of pickups, fire trucks and other vehicles, dubbed “Carter’s Cruise” to honor the boy Wednesday.
“Carter was known by all of his friends and family as the child who loved farming, John Deere, driving anything that could be driven and was the life of the party,” his obituary said.
Carter had been through a lot in his short life. He was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a form of leukemia, five years ago, which involved chemotherapy treatment and a successful bone marrow transplant.
“He always had something funny or smart to say and knew everything about tractors and farming. All you had to do was ask him!” his obituary said.
Carter loved country music, especially the greats, and knew every word to all their songs. “Laurel & Hardy” was his favorite show.
The family said it wished to thank the community for the overwhelming and unwavering love and support through this unimaginable loss. There are no words that can express how much it is appreciated, they said.
Carter is survived by his parents, Brian and Sandy Nicolai, and brothers, Kaden and Mason Schafer and sister Ellyana, grandparents, Randy and Teri Nicolai and Roland and Dorothy Spillman.
A drive-thru visitation was held Saturday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Private services and interment were held at Lakeside Cemetery in Randolph.
Contributions in Carter’s honor preferred, in lieu of memorials, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Mark’s Church or a children’s charity of your choice.
Incident
Carter was operating an ATV over dirt piles on an open lot near his residence April 21, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
The rollover was unwitnessed and reported by a passerby who had found Carter unresponsive and underneath the ATV.
Deputies arrived in less than five minutes after being called and joined an off-duty nurse and firefighter in providing lifesaving efforts to the boy. Despite their best efforts he died on scene.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Carter during this very difficult time.