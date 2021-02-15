Faced with the COVID-19-induced loss of in-person interaction and the hope they give to local seniors, members of the Church of St. Dominic knew there was still an underlying need.
As Valentine’s Day approached, they knew how they could help: Deliver more than 500 cards to seniors at Three Links Care Center, Millstream Commons and Villages of Lonsdale as a token of the appreciation they say they have for seniors and the gifts they continue providing to society.
Many remained anonymous, and several made 100 Valentine cards individually. One parishioner, a Bridgewater Elementary School teacher, led a card-producing effort.
“Valentine’s is just a little thing, and we ask for the intercession of faith who are friends in heaven, and we ask them to pray for us and help us,” said Mara Mangan, the church's director of faith formation.
“Sometimes those little things occupy the biggest part of their heart.”
Seniors across the U.S. who live in long-term care facilities have faced substantial physical and mental tolls during the pandemic. Of the 6,376 deaths attributed to the virus in Minnesota as of Monday, 4,016 — nearly 63% — have been those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities. That toll and related social distancing measures health officials say are needed to prevent the further spread of the disease, has also limited in-person interaction with those who reside in the care facilities.
Because of that, the state has prioritized vaccinations at nursing homes. The state said earlier this month that people in more than 2,000 long-term care facilities were expected to have their first vaccine doses by the end of January. While nursing homes across the state are mostly finished with first doses and are moving onto their second, the program for the much larger group of assisted living facilities is still ongoing.
‘We miss them’
St. Dominic already had hosted a monthly food distribution program through Northfield Community Action Center on the first Wednesday of every month, an initiative including Three Links and Northfield Retirement Community. The deliveries also gave volunteers the chance to visit with seniors.
“We miss them,” Mangan said.
“Their lives, their experiences are important,” she continued. “They give us the wisdom, help us to look at things.”
Mangan noted that by showing their appreciation and honor for seniors, church members were also fulfilling their Christian belief that God is present in each person.
“We are called to see the good, be the good and bring out the good in everybody,” she said.
“We are grateful that they are in this world.”
St. Dominic is also taking a leading role in other community programs. One ecumenical program, BeFrienders, allows members to provide spiritual friendship with people who are undergoing tough times, sometimes experiencing the death of a spouse or a child. The church has brought communion to the homebound during the pandemic and has members volunteer through other community organizations such as Northfield Promise, Northfield Shares and Northfield Reads.
Kathy Owens, Villages of Lonsdale community enrichment coordinator, said the cards were especially needed as the facility continues to be in quarantine after some residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Residents have expressed an increase in feelings of loneliness and sadness as they remain away from their families.
Residents have also received gift bags last Christmas and during the Easter season at the onset of the pandemic.
"It was awesome," Owens said of the cards. "It really made their day."