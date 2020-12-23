COVID-19 had the Rice County Board of Commissioners feeling frugal Tuesday. Not only did they limit salary increases for the sheriff and county attorney, they declined an annual raise.
The board voted unanimously to decline a pay hike in 2021.
County commissioners, with the exception of Dave Miller, will again earn $37,518. Miller, for the fourth year in a row, will be paid $34,755, the amount commissioners made in 2016. Miller has said he feels that amount is sufficient.
Whomever is elected chair next month will get a bit more, $38,058, as the chair’s job is more involved. Because the board rotates the chair, it’s expected Jeff Docken will conduct meetings in 2021.
Per diems, the amount paid to commissioners for attending certain meetings, were also approved Tuesday. They’ll remain at $75 per day, and $100 per meeting when serving on the Planning Commission or Board of Adjustment.
The decision over the county attorney and sheriff’s salaries was a bit more dramatic, with Commissioner Galen Malecha saying he couldn’t support any increase. And while Docken cited COVID-related belt tightening as his reason to voted for a 3% increase — 1 percentage point less than what the elected officials requested for 2021 — Malecha said legal entanglements impacting both offices stood in his way.
The county and two county corrections officers are being sued by two former jail inmates who claim that though the county was aware of former jailer James Ingham’s troubled history, it continued to employ him, which led to their injuries while jailed in September 2019. Ingham was convicted in October of misconduct of a public official, a gross misdemeanor, after pleading guilty to just one of the charges he faced in connection with the two cases.
“I know you were not there directly, but at the end of the day, statutorily, you’re in charge of the jail and to me that’s a reflection on things,” Malecha said to Sheriff Troy Dunn. As sheriff, Dunn oversees the county jail.
Dunn said he was unable to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Malecha’s reasoning for declining a pay increase for County Attorney John Fossum was similar.
“We paid out a big dollar amount (this) year in the wrongful termination, whistleblower situation and again at the end of the day, statutorily you’re in charge of the attorney’s office and that comes back to the one who is in charge,” Malecha said.
In early 2020, the board agreed to an $85,000 settlement with a former assistant county attorney. At the time, the county declined to release any information on the nature of the threatened litigation.
The board voted 4-1 to increase the sheriff and county attorney’s salaries for 2021 by 3%. County employees will receive the same hike next year as cost of living increases, though half of theirs will come in January and half in July.
The increases will put Dunn’s salary at $146,496 and Fossum’s at $150,913.