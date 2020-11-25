The Northfield Planning Commission last week recommended the City Council approve a conditional use permit and rezone nine parcels on the north and south sides of West St. Olaf Avenue to allow for a substantial St. Olaf residential project to take place by 2022.
The rezoning would make way for the development of a 300-bed residential hall. The residence hall would be designed with four separate houses with interconnected hallways and lounges. Another 140 beds would be added in 14 proposed townhouses along St. Olaf Avenue near the college's west entrance. All units are intended for college juniors and seniors. The townhouses would replace aging residences, ranging from 78 to more than 110 years old, that the college has acquired over the years.
The more than $60 million development would come on the land west of Lincoln Avenue that used to hold the school's Honor Houses and President's House. According to college officials, the demolished President's House building had been deteriorating and its basement was leaking. The president's residence has since been moved to temporary off-campus housing. The Honor Houses, originally built for private residential use, were not designed to accommodate current residents. The new townhouses are expected to allow for the college to redevelop the Honor House program.
According to the college, the development would enable at least 100 students who are living off campus to move back. In the process, St. Olaf officials say poor student behavior reported off campus would be reduced and the college would become more competitive in pursuing students seeking an on-campus residential experience. St. Olaf officials say the facilities will also allow for expanded summer conferencing.
Despite voting to approve, Planning Commissioner Betsey Buckheit said “the serious issue” she sees with the project is that St. Olaf was seemingly trying to force the city’s hand by having already bought the properties they were seeking to change through zoning. She added she wants Northfield and St. Olaf to establish where the college’s boundary ends to provide neighbors a clear understanding.
St. Olaf Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jan Hanson said it is in the best interest of the city and St. Olaf to address the college’s “unique needs” while protecting the existing buffer between college development and the neighboring residential district.
Planning Commission Youth Representative Sofia Chihade asked whether there was a good way to recommend the rezoning while members state their desire for St. Olaf not to acquire any more properties. In noting the city cannot prevent St. Olaf from legally purchasing land, Buckheit said the City Council could instead still “hold the line” on zoning requirements.
Commission rejects more parking
The Planning Commission rejected the addition of more than 180 parking stalls north of the proposed development, an increase the college said was needed for overflow student and event parking.
In amending the motion, Planning Commissioner William Schroeer said even if the students who live off-campus return to school grounds, St. Olaf would still surpass minimum parking code standards by more than 100 stalls. To Schroeer, extra parking also goes against the city’s Land Development Code and would increase the presence of impervious services and create additional traffic.
In requesting the increase in parking stalls, Hanson noted students are already struggling to find parking on nearby Lincoln Avenue, adding the college can limit any environmental impact from additional parking by controlling the number of cars students are allowed to bring on campus. However, Planning Commissioner Tracy Heisler expressed concern that adding parking would result in “induced demand,” and cause more students to want cars.
Public feedback mixed
In a public comment submitted prior to the meeting, St. Olaf Avenue residents Greg Kneser and Sandy Kimmes spoke against the additional parking. Kneser said he is “very concerned” about the possible increase in vehicle traffic on the stretch with the pre-existing number of non-motorists who utilize the area.
Paul Jackson said though he supports the rezoning and conditional use permits, he did not support additional parking due to its perceived adverse impact on the city’s recently adopted Climate Action Plan.
Hanson noted the college explored alternative sites for the development but wants any expansion to occur on "The Hill," and use existing infrastructure. According to officials, any development will be done with cognizance of the existing character of the area. Rain gardens are expected to be installed along with the townhomes.
Current college plans do not call for the development of the popular sledding hill in front of Old Main but do include the rezoning of the field at the bottom of the hill to college development.
Nearby residents Karen Saxe and Peter Webb said they favor only rezoning land north of First Street West and not the field at the bottom of Old Main. To them, not rezoning the field would lessen any perception that St. Olaf is encroaching into residential areas to the east of campus.
“We have heard from St. Olaf the assurance that St. Olaf has no plans to develop this field,” they wrote. “This being the case, it is no disadvantage to St. Olaf to remove the field from the rezoning plan. To leave that field as it is and not rezone would lessen the perception that St. Olaf is gradually encroaching into residential areas to the east. We urge the City Council to reject the request to rezone he field."
They also said they were “very concerned” about the impact to the neighborhood from any traffic increase along First Street West, especially by service vehicles entering the delivery area at the back of the proposed new dorm.
Northfielder Toby Barksdale said he is concerned that rezoning the rugby field by First, Second and Linden streets to college development would “open the possibility of surprise development in the future.”
“I have a concern that a rain basin has been proposed for the rugby field but is not indicated on the maps,” he said. “I also seek clarity on plans for the several college-owned houses located on St. Olaf Avenue but which are not directly affected by the new construction."
Retired St. Olaf professor and Manitou Street resident Bob Jacobel said though he is “generally sympathetic to” projects, he is “very skeptical” of the proposition that the project will reduce the number of students living on campus.
“I really hope someone that the Planning Commission can pursue this point and pin down those numbers with the college or debunk the argument and let’s be honest about what this will and will not do,” he said.
The process
During her presentation, Hanson said St. Olaf has conducted an online student survey, engaged focus groups and held listening sessions to develop project plans.
The majority of the school’s residence halls were built between 1956-63. However, Olson noted the college has faced a shortage of more than 400 on-campus beds since the 1990s as enrollment has outpaced residential development. To combat the shortage, St. Olaf has sometimes had up to three students living in the same room and allowed several hundred to live off campus.
The St. Olaf Board of Regents approved the project in January. The project was temporarily paused in May due to financial uncertainty wrought by COVID-19. Plans call for construction to start next year, and occupancy by fall 2022.