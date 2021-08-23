A Cannon City man accused of head-butting a Steele County Free Fair board member Sunday, and breaking and dislocating his nose is adding a pair of assault charges to the dozens he's already facing.
Paul Scott Seeman, 47, was charged Monday in Steele County court with third-degree and fifth-degree assault after striking Richard Ellingson in the nose with his head, according to court records. Seeman, who was driving an SUV on the fairgrounds, was reportedly upset because Ellingson told him he couldn't enter a road closed to the public.
Seeman reportedly refused to turn the SUV around, instead getting out of the vehicle and becoming confrontational with Ellingson. He allegedly spit on Ellingson and then smacked his head into Ellingson's nose. Seeman then got back into the SUV, which reportedly proceeded east through the fairgrounds.
Ellingson was able to identify Seeman, allowing Steele County law enforcement to have Rice County deputies arrest Seeman and book him into the jail in Faribault. He was later transferred to the Steele County Detention Center.
Seeman, who is on probation, is awaiting trial in a 2014 case involving the theft of several large pieces of equipment including an antique tractor valued at $60,000, a forklift, trailer and a flat bed military truck;, racketeering; receiving stolen property and providing false information in a motor vehicle title application. Seeman has been convicted on three of the 37 charges filed in the case. The remaining charges in the case are set for a March 2022 trial.
The case has dragged on for a variety of reasons: Seeman has changed attorneys several times, and filed appeals with the Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court. And then there have been delays due to COVID.
Seeman has a colorful, if not sordid, criminal history.
In 2015, he was convicted of cattle rustling after selling a tenant's animals on land he'd leased the man following a dispute over rent payments.
In January 2018, Seeman was convicted of misdemeanor indecent exposure after reportedly pulling his pants and underwear down, and exposing his buttocks to probation officials after being told to empty his pockets so he could provide a urine sample.
Seeman's also dealing with a December 2020 case in which he's been charged with two counts of driving while impaired — one for drunken driving and another for refusing to take a breathalyzer test — in Dakota County. Both are gross misdemeanors. According to court records, a Dakota County Sheriff's deputy noticed Seeman smelled of alcohol after puling him over for driving with no taillights.
A hearing in the case is set for Aug. 15.
Seeman was involved in a federal lawsuit filed against the city of Faribault and its Police Department. In his suit, Seeman alleged police beat him in June 2012 after he was arrested for trying to record a police officer's interview with witnesses to a bar fight.
The suit was settled for $5,000 in October 2014.
Seeman's lawyer claimed the settlement vindicated his client and that Seeman sought only to effect change at the Police Department. According to the city's lawyer, the payment was to save taxpayers the cost of a trial and that no admission of liability was made.