One of two men charged with murder in the 2019 overdose death of a Faribault man asked for forgiveness before he was sentenced to probation.
“I am so, so sorry to say I was a part of his death,” Scott Matthew Tuomala, 27, of Faribault, said to the family of Devin Herrin Tuesday in a virtual Rice County District Court sentencing hearing.
Tuomala is one of two men suspected of providing the fentanyl that killed Herrin, who was 21 years old.
Tuomala pleaded guilty to felony third-degree drug sales. A third-degree murder charge was dismissed. The plea agreement reached in January requires him to testify against the other suspect, if that case goes to trial.
Tuomala was sentenced to five years probation — the amount prescribed by sentencing guidelines for a third-degree drug case and Tuomala’s misdemeanor-level criminal history.
Prison time won’t be executed if Tuomala successfully completes probation, with terms including: he finishes a drug treatment program and completes 1,000 hours of a combination of treatment activities and community service.
Tuomala told the court he had only been using heroin for two months when he provided some of what he thought was heroin to Tuomala. Court documents say Tuomala got the drugs from Jerann Anthony Gainous, of Dundas.
Herrin was found dead in his home in January 2019. An autopsy determined he died from a fentanyl overdose, court documents said. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid often mixed into other drugs to increase their potency.
Tuomala said Tuesday he had “no idea” what fentanyl was before Herrin’s death.
A statement read in court Tuesday on behalf of Herrin’s mother, Dani Neil, said Herin’s life was “taken away by someone trying to make a quick dollar.”
Neil’s statement said losing her son was the “worst thing imaginable.”
“My whole life has been turned upside down,” she wrote. “I can barely carry on without him.”
Tuomala asked Herin’s family for forgiveness and said he prays for them “every day.”
After spending a year in jail, Tuomala was released in June to go to an in-patient drug treatment program. Tuomala said he is “taking advantage of every opportunity” in treatment and is doing volunteer work and going to church twice a week. Someday, he said, he wants to work for a treatment program.
“I want to give people with no hope hope,” he said. “I want to prevent this from happening in other people’s lives.”
Judge Karie Anderson lauded Tuomala for the work he is doing in treatment.
“I am appreciative of all of the changes that you’ve made,” she said.
Anderson said she imposed community service or treatment hours, in lieu of the standard fines, because she believed they would be more rehabilitative.
Gainous also is facing third-degree murder and drug sales charges. He has not yet entered a plea. His next court appearance is April 26.
Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force investigators identified Tuomala and Gainous as the suspected suppliers by reviewing texts and social media messages, the charges said.