A Red Wing woman who allegedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase using a vehicle stolen from a homicide victim has been charged in Rice County District Court.
Stephanie Marie Peabody, 25, of Red Wing, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Peabody is the first person to face charges in connection with the incident believed to have occurred in rural Northfield Friday. Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement are still seeking two suspects in connection with the reported homicide. He has described the pair as a man and a woman, both white and in their 30s. One is reportedly known to carry firearms.
Court documents state Peabody was charged after Northfield police officers were dispatched to assist Dakota County investigators with a burglary. Someone who knew the victim, Chris LaFontaine, had requested a welfare check at approximately 5 p.m. on a farm on the 3100 block of Foliage Avenue in southwest Dakota County.
LaFontaine was later found in the basement of the home, dead from apparent blunt force injuries. Officers were told to be on the lookout for a white Dodge Durango that had fled the scene, traveling south on the 1200 block of Hwy. 3.
An officer involved in the chase reportedly accelerated south on Hwy. 3, weaving through traffic, eventually reaching 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. The vehicle Peabody was reportedly driving turned west onto Bridgewater Lane, eventually stopping in the southwest corner of the Maurices parking lot on Hwy. 3 after the more than 1-mile chase. At least two people were seen fleeing the vehicle on foot, including Peabody.
“Peabody initially refused to comply with officer commands to get on her stomach,” court documents state. “After multiple commands, and the officer having to draw his Taser, Peabody complied and was taken into custody,” along with a second person.
During her first court appearance on the charges Tuesday, Assistant Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson requested unconditional bail be set at $75,000 — with conditional bail at $50,000, calling Peabody “an extreme danger to public safety,” based on the allegations in the case, her out-of-state connections and prior Wisconsin warrant. Mortenson said the car Peabody was driving was registered to the address of the homicide, and Peabody allegedly was in possession of checks belonging to LaFontaine.
Judge Karie M. Anderson, who followed Mortenson’s recommendations, said the court had “some significant” public safety concerns based on the allegations, adding she believed there was a risk Peabody would flee based on her connections to Arizona and Wisconsin.
Peabody’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.
Sheriff Leslie said more investigative work, including testing through the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, needs to be done in Dakota County before any charges are filed against Peabody and the second person who had been in custody in connection with the case in that jurisdiction. That person, who has been in Dakota County custody in connection with the case, was expected to be released Tuesday afternoon pending further investigation.
‘We have a lot of work to do,” Leslie noted.