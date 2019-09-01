This is the true story of Alexander Franklin James. Born January 10, 1843. Clay County, Missouri. Died February 18, 1915 (aged 72). Clay County, Missouri.
Frank yelled at Joseph Lee Heywood, “You are the cashier, now open the safe you S.O.B.”. Joseph claimed he couldn’t open the vault because it was locked with Yale Chronometer Lock, a strangely shaped vault mechanism. Frank knew Heywood was lying. Frank tried to go into the vault himself but Heywood ran over and tried to push the vault door shut on him before being pulled away by Charlie. Angered, Frank pistol-whipped Heywood across the head then fired a shot into the portrait hanging on the wall, attempting to scare him.