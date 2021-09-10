Greenvale Park Elementary rolled out the welcome wagon Thursday with some help from a few of the state's most well-connected people.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller, Deputy Commissioner of Education Stephanie Burrage, and state Rep. Todd Lippert visited Greenvale as part of a series of school visits to mark the first day back to class. For some students, it's been well over a year since they've been in a classroom setting as the pandemic has spread across the nation.
To help curb the spread, Northfield schools instituted a mask mandate for all staff and students.