It’s official: The Northfield Public Schools mascot logo, described by some as a racist caricature, is being replaced.
The Northfield School Board on Monday unanimously authorized district staff to move ahead with a process to update the school logo that includes a sword-bearing Raider that’s been called racially and culturally insensitive. Board action allows administration to begin a process to accept public submissions for a new mascot logo.
“Time to do it,” said School Board member Tom Baraniak before approval. Fellow School Board member Amy Goerwitz recommended the new mascot logo be gender-free.
Public comment submissions prior to the meeting unanimously supported the change.
“The mascot image always made us uncomfortable,” said Northfielders Marja and Sam Steinberg.
Jane Becker Nelson, a Northfield High School graduate and parent of two children, said she had never thought how the depiction had offended her Asian-American classmates.
“Symbols are silent but speak loudly,” she said. Also expressing support for the plan were School Board members-elect Corey Butler and Claudia Gonzalez-George.
Since its introduction in 1956, the Raiders logo has seen controversy. Between its connection to the violence in the image of the sword, and the racial ties with the image’s Asian-appearing facial features, questions have been raised to the school and its administrators. The mascot is observable at any field, court or rink the Raiders use. In February, Nicky Hosterman, representing the Northfield High School Student Council told the School Board that he had spoken with Activities Director Joel Olson about the current mascot and how it doesn’t represent the James-Younger Gang’s 1876 robbery of the First National Bank.
Other schools have dealt with similar issues regarding their mascots. Owatonna High School, a fellow Big Nine school, changed its mascot from the Indians to the Huskies in 1994. On the professional level, the Washington National Football League team this year ended its association with the Redskins name, a term deemed derogatory to Native Americans. The Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball squad has also faced backlash over its mascot in prior decades. The team on Tuesday announced it’s dropping “Indians” from its name, but has not yet decided on a new name.
As of Monday, Dec. 14, a change.org petition to keep the Northfield Raider mascot logo had received 1,940 signatures.