Northfield resident Jannette Aguilar Rubio has noticed her 2½-year-old daughter, Jereni, become more ready for school since starting the Rice County ParentChild+ program.
For the past month, Early Learning Specialist Laura Baltazar has met with Jannette and Jereni virtually. Because they are bilingual, they receive books in English and Spanish. The first book they received, “First 100 Words” by Roger Priddy, features colorful photos corresponding with each word.
“[Jereni] actually loves that book; her vocabulary has expanded because of the book,” Jannette said. “Laura has helped me teach her colors; she can count to 10 and learned things I wouldn’t have been able to teach her myself without struggling.”
The program’s goal is to prepare young learners between 18 months and 2½ years for school with twice weekly visits — or virtual calls during the pandemic — from trained early learning specialists. While the program is open to any Rice County family with children in the appropriate age group, Northfield-based Healthy Community Initiative wants to reach families who have transportation and/or language barriers that make it difficult for them to seek early childhood programs at a school.
Jannette said she recommends the program to anyone who has a toddler younger than 3 years old.
“It’s a really nice program to get to learn things before they go to school,” Jannette said. “I truly recommend it 100%.”
The Rice County ParentChild+ program began in September 2019 with support from a grant from Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Minneapolis. Eighteen families signed up to participate in the program during its first year of operation, which exceeded the HCI’s goal of 15 families.
In its second year, ParentChild+ Director Leslie Limón said she and the team of early learning specialists hope to reach 11 move families by the end of November to meet their goal of 50 families. In particular, they want to reach out to Somali families. Limón said there are seven slots open for Somali-speaking families in particular, now that Somali-speaking specialists have been hired.
The ParentChild+ program tailors meetings to family schedules, and all five early learning specialists are bilingual in either English and Spanish or English and Somali.
“We're really intentional about reaching families who are low-income in particular who might have barriers that make it difficult to access pre-school,” said Sandy Malecha, Healthy Community Initiative senior director. “We are intentional about hiring bilingual staff [to serve families that speak English as a second language]. That’s really the population we’re trying to reach.”
For children and parents
Throughout the pandemic, families still receive free educational books and toys for their young learners every week. Families can decide if they feel comfortable with an early learning specialist visiting their home, but most arrange for them to drop off the materials outside during the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, the home served as a setting where both the children and their parents could comfortably engage one-on-one with their early learning specialist.
The program offers about 15 different books and toys, which the family can keep, and specialists use guide sheets with focus areas like numbers, colors and vocabulary terms. They receive mega blocks one week, play food, a farm puzzle, and books like “Where’s Spot?” by Eric Hill. Bilingual parents have the option to tailor the focus on two languages at once or English alone. With every book or toy, the specialists also provide a link to an online video about 15 minutes long. Malecha said ParentChild+ is an international program with curriculum planned by early childhood experts.
Early learning specialists are part of the team, so they work hard to provide support to families in other areas by answering questions about COVID-19 testing, housing and food resources. Limón and her team partner with other organizations to connect families to other resources they might find helpful.
“Some families don’t have access to devices, so we are able to provide that for them,” Limón said. “We work through that process to connect them to the internet. They’re very grateful they’re able to view the link we send them through their laptop.”