School districts across the state are grappling with revenue shortages caused by enrollment reductions and other adverse impacts attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northfield Public Schools reportedly finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with a $1 million surplus, an amount expected to help administrators adopt a more proactive approach to combat the loss of revenue.
During a Nov. 23 School Board meeting, Finance Director Val Mertesdorf noted the district previously anticipated a $1.61 million shortfall following the last fiscal year (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020). She attributed the improved outlook to a budget freeze administrators enacted on new spending and discretionary expenses following the onset of the pandemic early this year. She added that the district spent $330,000 less than budgeted on substitute teachers, buses and utilities as students shifted to exclusively online learning last spring.
“It was a combination of a whole bunch of things,” Mertesdorf said.
The district continues to face revenue losses brought on by the pandemic and attempts to control its spread. Northfield Public Schools won’t receive approximately $440,000 in previously anticipated revenue this school year after nearly 70 students opted not to enroll due in part to concerns about COVID-19. Of the 67 students who chose not to attend school during the 2020-21 school year, slightly more than half (34) were entering kindergarten and decided to wait until the pandemic slows.
Also, the district is grappling with the potential revenue decline caused by fewer families completing free and reduced-lunch program applications and the possibility of a negative state budget forecast. That reduction in projected revenue is expected to impact the district’s goal of having 16% of its general budget in reserve, a figure that is higher compared to other districts. The School Board, which has been advised over the last two years that the goal might not be met in 2021, is expected to discuss whether to reduce the 16% figure.
Northfield Public School’s 2020-21 budget, approved in April, included $57.86 million in revenue and $60.72 million in expenditures, leaving a projected $2.86 million deficit. Mertesdorf is working on a revised budget and updated financial forecast for the Dec. 14 board meeting.
She noted districts across the state are facing similar enrollment declines, including some who are facing the loss of hundreds of students during the pandemic. According to Minnesota Public Radio, fewer families are sending their children to Twin Cities public school districts during the pandemic than expected, portending financial troubles for many K-12 students. The most significant drops are seen among kindergarteners.
According to MPR, in Brooklyn Center Community Schools kindergarten enrollment dropped by 20% from earlier estimates. Some families across the state have opted to keep their children home and delay their start to kindergarten, or are sending them to day care instead of school-based kindergarten classes.
The district that saw the biggest drop in enrollment out of 42 districts surveyed by the Association of Metropolitan School Districts is Wayzata Public Schools. That school district is facing a 4.8% decline from earlier projections.
OPS plans $2 million in cuts
Owatonna Public Schools Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman noted her school district will need to make $2 million in cuts for the coming fiscal year because of a reduction in enrollment and the number of families applying for the federal free or reduced lunch price program. The district, which was also forced to make cuts for this school year outside of a classroom setting, is anticipating increased class sizes and potential staff cuts to balance the budget. A final decision is expected by early March.
Owatonna voters last month passed a referendum question to renew the current operating levy but declined to increase the levy in a phased-in approach. School officials said the increased funding would have helped maintain appropriate class sizes, career and technical opportunities and quality programming for years to come. However, because it did not pass, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said people should expect to see budget cuts.
"It's certainly going to have a big impact on our financial stability moving forward and so we'll need to some thinking and some reflection on how we can successfully get that message out to our community perhaps next November," Elstad said following the vote.
OPS is facing $450,000 less in revenue for the coming fiscal year after approximately 50 students opted not to enroll this year due to virus concerns. Last year, the district had 94 students lost to homeschooling, this year the district lost 173 students. In Owatonna, 150 families haven't reapplied for the free and reduced-price lunch program due to the federal government easing requirements during the pandemic, costing a further $400,000. Owatonna, similar to other districts throughout the state, is also facing the persistant problem of state funding not keeping up with inflation.