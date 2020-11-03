The final open seat for the Northfield School Board election was decided by only 125 votes Tuesday night, with incumbent Noel Stratmoen garnering 11.56% of votes to retain his seat ahead of Eric Lundin, who received 11.27% of the vote.
Incumbent Amy Goerwitz was reelected with 16.27% of the vote, while newcomers Claudia Gonzalez-George and Corey Butler were also elected with with 17.05% and 12.32% of the vote, respectively.
"I look forward to working with the two incumbents as well as Claudia," Butler said. "The new board is going to be fantastic to work with."
Said Gonzalez-George: "I’m just very humbled to receive the trust of so many families here and I hope to do well by them. I will work well with the board no matter the individuals on it."
In addition to Lundin, Karen Jensen accounted for 11.25% of the vote, Robert Coleman collected 10.63% and Justin Merritt finished with 9.19% of the vote.
The race's top vote-getter, Gonzalez-George, was initially urged to run by Goerwitz, who garnered the second highest vote.
"I wanted her to get elected more than myself to be reelected," Goerwitz said Tuesday night.
"I think Claudia is fantastic and will add a much needed perspective to the board," Goerwitz continued. "We needed new representation on the board to diversify the board."
Gonzalez-George and Goerwitz both share many of the same goals for their upcoming stretch on the board, especially when it comes to providing a voice and opportunity for minority and low-income students within the school district.
In particular, Goerwitz stressed the need to halt the expansion of an achievement gap that's been widening during pandemic-induced distanced and hybrid learning.
Gonzalez-George referenced a number of families she's talked with while working with the Northfield Community Action Center that have struggled to pay their internet bills during the school year, forcing their children to miss valuable learning time.
“This whole COVID thing and not being to be in school every day is much harder on the at-risk population," Goerwitz said, "and they’re going to need extra attention and work to get them back up the speed where they need to be.”
Both Gonzalez-George and Goerwitz said they would like to see a new high school building, but Goerwitz acknowledged financial losses sustained during the pandemic will likely wipe out that possibility.
That shifting financial reality was a key point of Butler's campaign.
“It's going to be significant," Butler said. "The district was already looking at challenging financial times before COVID came into play."
Even with those budget cuts, Butler emphasized it will be important to maintain the impressive student-to-teacher ratio he's experienced as a parent of children in the Northfield Public Schools system. Both of Butler's elementary-aged children have never been in a class of more than 19 students per teacher.
"My hope is to keep programming as strong as it is now," Butler said. "It’s paramount to keep our staff at the level it is now.”