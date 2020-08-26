Northfield Public Schools has received $1.38 million in federal funding since June, money administrators want to use to ensure students are as safe as what is practicable when they return to school next month.
Finance Director Val Mertesdorf said during an Aug. 24 School Board meeting that the district received approximately $380,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding in mid- to late June, money that can be spent until Sept. 30, 2022. More recently, Northfield Public Schools was allocated $1.05 million in coronavirus relief funding the first of week of August. Those funds must be spent by the end of the year and can cover expenditures from July 1 to Dec. 30.
Mertesdorf said some of the funding will be used to offset personal protective equipment purchases for students and staff, install canopies for outdoor learning spaces, cover the past purchase of 2,500 thermometers through a vendor found through a collaboration with Rice County Public Health and achieve other work. The district is providing two face masks for every student and face shields for those who can’t wear face masks.
Also, despite a significant reduction in the number of students who will ride buses this year from 3,000 to 1,650 per day, Northfield Public Schools is considering adding a few more routes to ensure students can properly social distance and allow for the disinfecting of all buses. Each extra bus route is estimated to cost $80,000 per year.
Mertesdorf noted the district has faced extensive COVID-19 expenses since last spring based on providing mandated meals and giving child care for the children of essential workers. She added from March 15 to June 13, the district spent $293,000 just to staff Community Services.
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the funding is especially necessary because of the continuing uncertainty and likely long-term financial instability school districts across the state face as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reverse to a more than $2.42 billion deficit for this biennium. Northfield Public Schools receives 70% of its revenue from the state. Due to that, and consistently insufficient state funding, Hillmann anticipates the district will need to make cuts for the 2021-22 school year. Hillmann added that despite persistent state underfunding, Northfield has not been forced to make budget cuts since the 2011-12 school year due to community support.
“It’s not the complete solution, but it is welcome assistance,” he said of coronavirus relief funding.
“It is a stopgap measure which we are very grateful for.”
The district announced last week that elementary students would return to exclusively in-person instruction Sept. 14 as Northfield Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center students start in a hybrid model in which they attend two days per week.