The Northfield School Board on Monday approved nearly two dozen contracts for a $7.38 million Sibley Elementary School construction project.
The estimated $5.27 million in contracts will help facilitate the construction of a new cafeteria, which will open up space for the media center and space around the school for various uses. The contracts cover project elements like masonry, tiling, wall work, food service equipment, fire protection, plumbing, HVAC and controls, lighting, asphalt paving and more.
Eighty bids were received covering the work scope packages, with a majority of the project aspects having three or more competitive bids. Six companies that submitted bids are within a 30-mile radius of the project.
Construction could begin in the next few weeks and is expected to be complete by August 2020.
The addition will allow for new music and art classrooms. The school plans to expand the current media center into space currently being occupied by the cafeteria and kitchen. There will be meeting space for small group work.
“The media center will be a little bit larger,” Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said. “There will be a classroom in the media center. There will be a flex lab.”
The project was made possible after Northfield voters last November approved a $41 million buildings project. Also included in the bond was construction of a new Greenvale Park Elementary building and smaller improvements at Bridgewater Elementary and Longfellow and Northfield High schools.
An addition unrelated to the bond involves expanding and modernizing the Sibley nurse’s office. That work will be funded by long-term maintenance facilities revenue. To Hillmann, the current nursing space is inadequate.
Contractor Knutson & Wold estimates the company is $330,000 under budget.
On Tuesday, board member Tom Baraniak said the project is within its time frame, adding that he supports the number of local contractors who will be used for the project. Board member Jeff Quinnell said he appreciates the district using local contractors for the project and Knutson & Wold for its work in the process.
“It’s a good partnership,” he said.
To Quinnell, the project is “responsible,” and will help children by having needed updates and enhancing building security.
Fellow School Board member Noel Stratmoen agreed.
“It’s the right thing to do, and it’s necessary to provide the integrity of the school as an educational facility,” he said.