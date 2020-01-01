Street and building construction projects that will change the local landscape, elections that could shift the balance of power federally and locally, and a number of city initiatives set to take place in 2020 top the list of coming news stories in the next 12 months.
Several street projects to mark 2020 in Northfield
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig said Northfield will have an extraordinarily busy construction year. The biggest planned project is the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 246 and Jefferson Parkway with four underpasses. Construction is slated to begin in May/June and take place over the summer.
The project is meant to help alleviate peak-hour congestion, improve pedestrian and bicycle access and entry, make exits from nearby schools safer, increase the safety for all users and install a single-lane roundabout.
Martig said Woodley Street or County Road 1 are likely detours during the project.
“This has been an issue for a long time and it will be a priority on improving safety and getting people more efficiently through,” he said.
Another, $4.2 million street construction project involves installing bike lanes on three new stretches of city roadway. A buffered two-way bike lane is planned on College Street between First and Third streets. Two-way bicycle lanes are planned on Nevada and Eighth.
A substantial 2020 mill and overlay project is slated to include the repaving of more than a dozen Northfield streets next year, including on portions of Oak, Elm, Maple, Nevada, Winona, Fourth, College, Third, First, Union, Second, Seventh and Eighth streets, Jefferson Road and Heritage Drive.
“It’s going to be a big year for infrastructure,” Martig said.
Elections
2020 could bring shifts to the political landscape not only nationally but in local government as well.
In the coming year, incumbent Congresswoman Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota, will vie for re-election against Republican challenger Rick Olson.
At the state level, incumbent Senate District 20 Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is being challenged for his seat by DFLers Davin Sokup and Northfield City Councilor Suzie Nakasian.
If elected, Sokup would be the first openly transgender member of the Legislature.
On the Northfield City Council, the terms of Mayor Rhonda Pownell and councilors David DeLong, Brad Ness and Erica Zweifel are set to expire this year. Northfield School Board members Ellen Iverson, Rob Hardy, Noel Stratmoen and Amy Goerwitz have expiring terms.
March 3 is the presidential primary and Aug. 11 will be local primary election day. The general election this year falls on Nov. 3. There will be three absentee balloting periods, including from Jan. 17-March 2, June 26-Aug. 10 and September to early November.
Hospital expansion
Northfield Hospital and Clinics will expand the birth center in Northfield. A $14.7 million project, the expansion, expected to be complete in April, will allow for four new labor and delivery rooms, three new postpartum rooms, a dedicated C-section room, new triage space, an expanded nursery and new waiting area.
Northfield housing and economic development
A lack of affordable housing has afflicted the region for years.
The coming year could put a dent in the problem.
One of the largest housing developments in recent Northfield history will come close to fruition this year with construction of the 79-unit Fifth Street Lofts project.
Plans call for the $14.2 million complex to be built on the southwest corner of Fifth and Washington streets, on the opposite side of the block from Reunion, the restaurant that opened this year after Northfield development company Rebound Enterprises made extensive renovations to the three historic buildings the eatery now occupies.
Once opened, the Fifth Street Lofts will include 33 studio apartments, 38 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom apartments.
The project is slated for completion in 2021.
As part of the project, Premier Bank will move from its current site to the Fairfield Inn site this year.
Development is expected to begin on the Hills of Spring Creek Ninth Addition, projected to consist of two dozen single-family homes in southeast Northfield. Martig said homes in the development will not be at starter home prices but will not be upper-end housing.
Construction is slated to begin in August on the 32 two-, three- and four-bedroom Spring Creek Townhomes project in southeast Northfield after the Minnesota Financing Agency awarded $11.64 million for the project in 2018. The townhomes would be west of the current 28-unit first phase of the complex in southeast Northfield and be complete by spring 2021.
People with developmental disabilities and those who have experienced homelessness will live in the building’s eight two-bedroom apartments and receive rental assistance.
The units will include washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves and ovens.
City operations
Biosolids processing equipment is being replaced at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and is expected to be complete by mid-summer. The equipment takes a liquid sludge and processes it to a dirt-like substance that can be used on ag fields. The project includes installing and replacing biosolids processing equipment and integrating it into the city’s control system. An operational assessment examining operations and procedures will be complete and recommendations made in the spring.
These measures were taken after a difficult 2018 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, including a May 28 fire that destroyed the equipment building. A leak that year resulted in 1 million gallons of wastewater into the Cannon River.
The city in 2018 brought Northfield Public Television in-house after longtime videographer Paul Hager stepped back from the position. Martig said they have beefed up staff and upgraded equipment to ensure users have greater video access.
After approval of the Climate Action Plan last year, Northfield will focus on energy efficiency at city-owned buildings, including possibly moving toward clean energy through city contracts as well as evaluating on-site options for solar panels, such as a potential solar array at City Hall.
The city will enter its third year of the three-year strategic plan with plans to update it in 2021 and expects to work with the Human Rights Commission on a racial equity action plan to be completed this year.
Northfield School District
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann expects several construction projects to be completed this year, including the new $27 million Greenvale Park Elementary School building in August and the Sibley Elementary School media center expanding into the cafeteria next door and a cafeteria being built at the edge of the building. At Bridgewater Elementary, work on a 4,000-square-foot addition, creating new offices at the front of the building, was completed in October. The current Bridgewater Elementary office will be completely remodeled by this month.
The district is also aiming to build on an 11% proficiency improvement in third-grade reading scores over the last several years. Northfield is working to address growing concerns over student mental health and will debate a possible later start to the school day to meet the needs of teenagers whose biological clocks shift back a few hours in the night until they are in their early 20s. Hillmann believes allowing them to have more sleep can solve mental and physical health issues and increase academic and athletic performance.
Hillmann said another top goal is continuing to prepare students for long-term success by improving academic systems, cementing new reading curriculum and meeting cultural competency training. The state now requires re-licensing teachers to undergo eight hours of cultural competency training. The district offers that training in town.
Hillmann said the district will continue to work as hard as it can to ensure students are set up for post-graduation success, whether that is through a four- or two-year college.
Hillmann is also focused on ensuring the state increases education funding on an inflationary basis at minimum, something that has only happened a little more than 15% of the time over the last 32 years, which has placed the district in a difficult financial situation.
City Hall completion, other 2020 work planned in Dundas
Construction on the new, $2.2 million Dundas City Hall is expected to be complete by early summer, which will enable city officials to operate in an expanded space with more amenities.
The planned 4,900-square-foot building will include office and conference space, council chambers and bathrooms. It will be between Mill Street and Bridge Street, south of the current City Hall building on the old Dundas school site. An on-site parking lot will serve any additional development on the remaining property.
The new building is expected to alleviate a number of deficiencies in the current one, including that the one now in use has no space for private conversations and can lead to people coming in to apply for building and utility permits in the same place where meetings are taking place.
“It’s certainly going to give us a better working environment as staff,” Administrator Jenelle Teppen said.
Planning work is expected in the coming year in anticipation of the Dundas Dukes hosting the 2022 state tournament in Memorial Park. In 2021, the city could pave the vehicle entry point to Memorial Park and decide to build a berm to hold back the water that frequently floods the park.
The Dundas Planning Commission is expected to consider plans for a 39-unit market-rate apartment building in Dundas. If constructed, the complex would be the only one of its kind in the city.
If built, the complex will be on private property at 100 West Ave., on the city’s southwest side, and include 40 parking garages for tenants.
The Dundas City Council has approved development of 49 single-family lots in the Bridgewater Heights subdivision. Of those, four are under construction, five more lots are being purchased and there have been a couple inquiries on larger infill parcels.
Kwik Trip is expected to complete its transition from its current location at 1910 Honeylocust St. to being in-between Schilling Drive and Highway 3 in Dundas. The planned station features 10 gas pumps, two diesel truck pumps and a car wash attached to the convenience store. The new site is expected to be 9,000 square feet and be larger than the current site.