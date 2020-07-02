Although Backyard Bash is becoming an annual tradition north of Nerstrand, the onset of COVID-19 is forcing this year’s performance online.
The event is slated from 1 p.m. until the evening hours on July 25. The first 11 bands set to perform are expected to have 30-minute sets. The last three will run slightly longer at about 45 minutes per performance. Those interested in streaming the bands can do so by visiting the event page, bit.ly/2BwPflC.
In its first three years, the family-friendly outdoor music festival catered to the bands who play just as much for themselves as for those in attendance. The high cost for little-known bands with minimal financial resources to attend music festivals can make the proposition financially difficult.
PJ Medin, the event’s organizer, is also a guitarist for the band Breakthrough, a six-member band that has traveled and performed for nearly two decades, releasing five albums.
The idea for the festival was generated from PJ’s parents, who own 25 acres of land about 8 miles north of Nerstrand. PJ discussed the idea with some of his friends who were also in bands, and the first event took place in 2017. Although Medin was expecting only 50 people to come in the first year, more than 200 showed up, with individual donations surpassing the $5 cover fee.
The event grew to 250 the second year and more than 300 in 2019, a sign Backyard Bash was growing and moving toward the festival Medin envisions, which would include bands coming from a tri-state area.
This year, however, brought unprecedented challenges for the Bash. With COVID-19 causing cancelations and sparse crowds for music festivals across the country, PJ knew paying the bands to play in front of a minimal crowd would prove uimpossible. That realization caused him to contemplate canceling this year’s event, but his 7-year-old daughter, Lexi, suggested livestreaming the event. She had noticed Breakthrough had been livestreaming performances during worship services and thought it would work for the festival. Fourteen bands then committed to playing via livestream, not a sharp drop off from the 17-18 last year.
Because of the livestream format, the bands will mainly play an acoustic mix of hip-hop, singer-songwriter pieces, rock, blues and folk. Bands can also turn in a professionally done pre-recorded set.
Medin stressed the bands play meaningful lyrics and people who listen have a good chance of hearing their favorite band for the first time.
The bands will be pre-notified that they won’t be paid for performing, but doing so still gives them exposure. To Medin, exposure is essential for the future of music, as most of the premier bands across the country were once local bands with limited exposure.
Ted Hajnasiewics, a Watertown-based musician who typically performs either as a solo artist or with a backing band, hasn’t decided on the option he’ll choose for this year’s Backyard Bash, his third overall. Although the last couple of years he and his band have performed rock ‘n’ roll, this year’s format might lead him to perform folk/country.
He said he was motivated to perform after forming a rapport with the Medins due to their past interactions through music.
“They’ve been really great for us,” he said of the Medins.
Like most musicians, 2020 has brought drastic changes to his touring schedule. In 2019, Hajnasiewics performed more than 100 shows, and was on a similar pace this year until the pandemic struck. He views music as a critical element of life as society continues to grapple with the pandemic and ongoing societal discussions surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
“Music moves us to joy, helps move us to sorrow, moves us to tears,” Hajnasiewics said.
“In this time, hope is a big thing.”