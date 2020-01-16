Carleton College is on track to complete a $41.9 million geothermal energy project next year in its pursuit of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.
College officials hope the work not only reduces carbon emissions but becomes an inspiration for other liberal arts colleges and business.
Last summer, the college embarked on the phase one of the project by setting up the entire geothermal system, and the east side of the campus transitioned from being steam-powered to a hot water source. This summer, Carleton begins phase two on the west side, getting the steam piping out and replacing that with hot water piping, retrofitting buildings to ensure connections can be made. Preparatory work is expected to begin in May with full-scale construction following in late June.
“We’re in year four of five,” said Carleton Manager of Campus Energy and Sustainability Martha Larson.
As part of the process, construction crews spent the summer of 2018 drilling 134 6-inch diameter holes 520 feet into the ground to set up Carleton College’s use of geothermal energy for its heating and cooling. Crews drilled 77 holes at The Mini Bald Spot last year and set up 95 horizontal bores under Bell Field in 2017.
The school has also shifted the temperature of the hot water it uses from the traditional 180 degrees to 120 degrees because the lower temperature provides the opportunity to use a heat pump, condensing boiler, geothermal systems and solar thermal systems.
Carleton’s new energy system catches and recycles heat that was previously wasted.
Two of the three project goals include making sure utilities respond to a 2014 campus planning document and evaluating aging equipment and piping.
“The fork in the road is do you replace it as is and continue on the path of a steam heating system, or do you say that there is such a number of large replacements due that this is our moment to transition to a more modern, 21st century water system?” Larson said.
To her, despite some wondering whether the work was mainly a sustainability project, she views it as more of a deferred maintenance and campus planning process with a sustainability component.
It has been estimated that if the school planned to continue operating as it had been, it would have cost $21 million spread out over 20 years.
The college was aware that the new system would take a substantial investment but understood that the operating cost is so much lower than the old system that the price eventually breaks even. Maintenance and utility savings are also anticipated and no jobs are expected to be lost in the transition. Employees who used to work in the plant are being shifted to other maintenance areas.
The project is projected to reduce emissions on campus by 27% to 30% by the time the project is complete. Geothermal is expected to reduce energy use by 84 billion BTUs, which is equal to adding six wind turbines.
The college operates its own heat distribution and district energy system and takes electricity and natural gas from Xcel Energy.
Larson noted Carleton takes up a noticeable portion of the city’s carbon emissions system and has a leading role in how heating systems in a cold climate can become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Beyond that, she is aware of nearly 10 other campuses of a similar age considering the same questions.
“There’s a little bit of kind of delayed validation in the fact that other liberal arts schools of this age and size of Carleton are facing the same decision and actually taking the same steps, so we are an example within Northfield, but I’m hoping too that we’re a good leading example to other institutions that have district energy systems,” she said.
Maintenance Manager Mitch Miller said the geothermal system is especially helpful because the campus needs to be heated and cooled at all times of the year with the data centers.
“It’s a great system,” he said. “It will be good for many years.”
“It’s a great opportunity for emissions and energy consumption.”
Carleton Director of Facilities and Capital Planning Steve Spehn said the geothermal system will be in use for the next 100 years. He noted the college is giving tours to other universities interested in installing a similar system.