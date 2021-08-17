Editor’s Note
Staying connected to youth and fulfilling the teenagers’ physical and emotional needs has become even more vital during the pandemic.
Especially when they needed to close the doors of youth center known often referred to as The Key.
Executive Director Emily Fulton-Foley recalls, “We had no idea the magnitude of what we were going to be encountering with all of our country, our nation and our world.”
The nonprofit Northfield Union of Youth staff and volunteers truly needed to unify to help youth discover their own inner fortitude, personal resilience, and ultimately strength. Members were discovering how to best navigate challenging life circumstances with school learning online, family life or the isolation and sometimes anxiety or depression from being apart from close friends, schoolmates and sports and fun activities.
March 13, 2020, the center doors were closed by the state emergency order, although staff was available around the clock for young people.
“This was the first time in 27 years The Key has ever closed its doors, and then we did deep cleaning before spring break and we talked with how to serve kids with food, housing and we together put a plan in place,” Fulton-Foley said.
“We found ways to be safe and deliver meals and get information out to kids about food coming in and out, and connect with our highest-needs young people,” she added.
A mother with two young boys, Fulton-Foley, 36, gave birth to another son last January and was on maternity leave when the pandemic became reality. She came back to work before she planned to meet with the youth board to put together an action plan for how The Key and its members would navigate the pandemic.
The Key youth center remained closed in March and April 2020 until youth were allowed to return and socialize outdoors, so the young men and women gathered in the Sixth Street center’s backyard painted with bright, vivid colors that give off a graffiti art gallery vibe.
Some donors donated funds to purchase a large, heavy duty tent and some weather-safe furniture so youth could be warm and comfortable at outdoor gatherings. By August, youth could return indoors if they were fully masked.
“We were fortunate to get grants that were COVID related, and we have a wonderful philanthropic community that did support us,” Fulton-Foley said, feeling grateful to work in Northfield.
Keeping going
The need for such a youth center was even more apparent than normal during the state of emergency, she said. “The need has always been there, but it was just showing itself in bigger ways now, and some of those pieces were when volunteers could not be coming in anymore and we were no longer allowed to have community meals,” Fulton-Foley said.
The Northfield Rotary Club couldn’t come by to make meal and a church congregation couldn’t visit or volunteer.
“Our volunteers began helping in different ways like making masks and they began buying supplies at Sam’s Club because teenagers never stop eating,” Fulton-Foley said, smiling. “Food is such a huge connection piece with kids because we can sit around and kind of talk and those pieces continue to exist now.”
The Key is now fully open to serve up to 25 teenagers who wear masks indoors. The center is expecting new air purifiers to help reduce the risk of illness. Grants asking for funds from the youth bank that allowed the purchase were written by the youth members.
“The young people could then learn how to distribute the grant funds and they were able to buy a new Keurig machine to make warm drinks outside and buy heaters for outside,” Fulton-Foley said.
Staff and volunteers kept busy and delivered 200 to 400 pounds of food to youth living in all kinds of living situations with and away from family.
“We had some meals already prepped and some prepared and some shelf stable food and we were fortunate to partner with the Just Food Co-Op and the Community Action Center food shelf, and we had lots of donors that we are grateful for,” Fulton-Foley said.
The staff worked with youth to find out what was happening with unemployment since many were out of work,” she said.
Some youth shifted their work schedules and worked full-time since their high school or college classes were taught online, and they discovered more flexibility with their schedules. Many needed the extra income and decided to work full-time since they found online classes could be more flexible. They discovered the value of learning how to be adaptive in life and this is valuable, Fulton-Foley said.
“There was a lot of learning in this time,” she said.
Staff could not give rides to the youth or go into their homes, even to help move furniture due to the public health safety rules and concerns.
“We wanted to make sure we would not be the epicenter of an outbreak,” of COVID-19, she said.
But Key staffers stayed in connection with youth on cell phones to check in and see how home life was progressing.
“I think within my role, listening to the needs of young people is much more than hearing what their needs are, but it is listening to how they want you to react,” Fulton-Foley explained.
“We know how the kids want us to react, and that is part of where we get creative as adults and what works for us and works for them,” she said.
The restrictions around the pandemic and protecting public health allowed her to grow in her own flexibility. Fulton-Foley said even though she believes strongly in the work-life balance, the pandemic meant many times she and the staff needed to work more than the normal eight hours.
When asked about resiliency and lessons learned, Fulton-Foley said it was all about growth in relationships and teaching youth about relationship building. Personally, she got a crash course in juggling a budget, figuring out what she could reallocate to ensure kids’ basics and necessities were being met. Checking on youth members’ mood and mental health was also a priority.
“We had to triage the needs of youth and see what makes the most sense,” she said.
Fulton-Foley voices how she is proud of the young people who took on leadership roles both at the center and in their own lives. Each young man and woman grew emotionally by leaps and bounds, she said.
Bragging about all of her staff who were able to rally and work as a team during the challenging last year, Fulton-Foley is a glass half-full person, adding “We teach youth how to fill their own glasses and how to support one another.”
Youth learned about resiliency, their own abilities and shortcomings, their potential and willingness to speak up when they needed something.
“They all have their own brave resilient stories, and when I look at resiliency,” she said. “… I think one of the smartest and bravest things anyone can do is ask for help.”