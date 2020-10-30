The Northfield City Council has greenlighted a connection from Honeylocust Drive to the East Cannon River Trail next year, a project intended to provide a safer option for pedestrians and complete a connection mapped out in the city’s master plan.
During an Oct. 20 meeting, the council ordered the preparation of plans and specifications for the nearly $308,000 project and selected Bolton & Menk as the engineering company for the work.
“This project, while relatively small in length, includes several challenging components, including wetland delineation and mitigation, floodplain permitting and easement acquisition,” Bolton & Menk officials wrote in a memo to the city.
Under the approved, staff-recommended option, the city needs to purchase approximately 0.3 acres of permanent easement. Wetland mitigation costs are estimated at $9,900. The trail utilizes a north route through privately owned property.
Councilors Brad Ness and David DeLong voted no. Ness said the city is “in a precarious financial time,” citing a Federal Reserve estimate that many unemployed Americans are considered part of the most vulnerable segment of the population. He noted the state’s projected revenue has fallen $3.6 billion from February.
“As of now, I don’t think we should do this project,” Ness said.
In supporting the project, Councilor Erica Zweifel said the council must focus on equity during the pandemic and understand that some people cannot afford vehicles. To her, council action would ensure pedestrian safety.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White agreed, calling the project “a no-brainer.”
Zweifel noted the bike corridor was envisioned as a way for people using bikes or walking to access the city’s downtown historical district.
DeLong said he doesn’t notice many people who are riding bikes in the middle of winter. However, Mayor Rhonda Pownell disputed his statement. To her, people relish using the East Cannon River Trail — especially as a way to exercise and improve their mental health during COVID-19.
“This is an important project to move forward,” she said.
The city already operates several miles of mixed-use trails, sidewalks and bike lanes, a system officials hope enables an environmentally friendly way for pedestrians to travel to schools, parks and businesses within the community.
City officials hope other planned trail projects will serve a similar purpose. Currently, a 3-mile paved section of the Mill Towns State Trail connects the cities of Northfield and Dundas. The trail was built as a local route but has been considered part of the Mill Towns route since 2005. When complete, the Mill Towns State Trail is set to connect the cities of Faribault, Dundas, Northfield, Waterford, Randolph and Cannon Falls, for a distance of approximately 25 miles. The trail is seen as providing an important link in the developing southeast Minnesota trail system, connecting Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail in Faribault with the western end of the Cannon Valley Trail in Cannon Falls.
Northfield officials believe more trail connections are needed to help the city grow — especially to the southeast. Currently, a community trail is expected to connect Southbridge Drive to Ford Street in southeast Northfield. As part of the development, Millstream Lane and Brookside Drive will have connection points. The trail, expected to link to Spring Creek Park, will accommodate any potential development to the south.