The 2021 Northfield Snowflake Ornament Hunt concluded one day before Winter Walk, as Jeorge Riley and family found the ornament dangling from a fishing line down in a water drain grate in Tyler Park.
This is the second time the Riley family has found the ornament after locating it in 2012. They will receive $750 in Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau Chamber Bucks.
According to cluemaster Tim Freeland, "Many had circled the area. The winner reported probably 50 people searching the park while they were there. Great turnout. Usually the snow keeps people away but this seemed to do the opposite. The fresh snow, after the item has been hidden, is a great tool to use to track what areas have been searched or not. Very unique hunting environment for this one."
Freeland added, "Many hunters from the metro were in town because of the bigger payout this year. I talked to a few that love coming to our hunts and have fallen for Northfield by spending time searching for these little treasures. I think that's what we were going for. Those same veteran hunters from out of town were impressed with Melissa's use of the fishing string to hide the ornament in a non-typical location. Every branch of every tree had been searched. You could tell because there was no snow on any tree."
Here are the clues and the reasoning behind them, as provided by Melissa Bernhard from Northfield Public Schools.
Winter Walk Ornament Hunt Clues
Hunting in the cold and snow was not easy this year, but you all hung in there, just like the tree ornament! Below is the explanation of clues.
To the tune of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”
Clue 1
Rockin’ around the path of old
Let the fresh air sink right in
Bundle up warm, don’t catch a cold
Follow rules and do not sin
The Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree song was chosen to help write the clues because I wanted to bring attention to the parks we have in Northfield with a loop around them. I ran a virtual fitness class during the pandemic through Community Ed, highlighting all the parks having loops. Also, Tyler Park has a plethora of pine trees. I guessed people would look in the trees, partially because of the song title, and made sure not to hide the ornament there. “Around” is also significant because of the shape (round) of what the ornament is on/in. The path of old was a reference to Tyler being one of the oldest presidents in the U.S. and the second oldest of all the presidents we have parks named after here in Northfield. Let the fresh air sink right in referenced that the tree was IN somewhere, sink had the feeling of being downward. The last two lines remind you that winter is here and you might need to come prepared to hunt in the snow and that there are rules that you must follow, especially staying on public ground and not school district property, being the ornament was pretty close to a school property line.
Snoopin’ around on public ground
You may look like you’re a fool
So many spots it could be found
Just do not go near the pool
You may snoop on public ground, but not elsewhere, and get used to it, you will likely look like a fool to some who have no idea what you are doing…that’s part of being a hunter. At this point there are so many spots it could be found, as you haven’t been given too much information, other than not to go near the pool. You could take this as being in a place where the pool resides, but not near it, especially since the first line had the word Old. My intent was to weed out Old Memorial right away by telling you not to go near the pool.
You may get a hunch ‘bout every morning, when you hear
Voices reading clues and chiding
Seek and find just where it’s hiding
This was a reminder that clues are read on the radio each morning.
Clue 2
Swingin’ around the mulch and trees
From the west side to the east
Fun as far as the eye can see
For the greatest to the least
I’m starting to draw out the kind of property where you might find the ornament (there are swings, and mulch, which might be the surface of a playground), and tell you that it’s a place with trees, and that there is lots of fun to be had by all. I also pinpoint the ornament as being located on the East side of the park.
Flyin’ around the open space
Colors launch into the sky
Take your best shot, or set a pace
Jump in and have a cry
Here I’m drawing out some other activities that take place at Tyler Park (kite flying, basketball shots, jogging around or through the park on the path, or playing gaga ball in the pit (reference to jump in and have a cry).
Everyone is feeling oh so happy, doin’ their thing
Voices, laughter, bodies moving,
Get togethers, tunes a grooving
Tyler Park is a place where people of all ages come to enjoy its amenities. The get-togethers are a reference to a park that has a shelter, as many choose to gather at parks that have shelters available.
Clue 3
Biking around at lightning speed
Let the wind blow through your whig
Or bench it down and have a read
It takes learning as you dig
Biking is another activity that people do through Tyler Park. Lightning and wind bring up the first reference to a storm…and is a general tip on where to find the ornament. Whig is a big one here. It is spelled whig on purpose. Tyler was part of the Whig party, until he was later expelled. The last two lines may help a hunter realize that learning a little history through reading might help to solve the clue, not to mention that Tyler Park has a number of benches and is situated almost between Bridgewater Elementary and the Northfield Middle Schools where lots of books reside and learning takes place.
Storming around from place to park
Kinda hazy wouldn’t ya say
Roses will pull you from the dark
Twenty-five would mark your way
Storming, a more direct reference to the location of the ornament than wind and lightning. You’ve been hunting in many places and the clues may seem a bit hazy yet, but understanding this clue will really help you figure out where you need to be. Hazy (Hayes Drive), Roses (Roosevelt Drive), and twenty-five (referencing the twenty-fifth president, McKinley) all surround Tyler Park.
Drive those three together, then command them, to stand guard
Voices of the chiefs abounding,
Look who they are all surrounding
All three roads are “drives” and they are all presidents…commander in chiefs that surround Tyler Park.
Clue 4
Tying it up with not one vote
He-e rocked around the house
Seldom remembered ‘tis they wrote
Yet had fifteen with his spouse
Tyler became president without a vote. He was on the 1840 Whig presidential ticket as William Henry Harrison's running mate, who died one month into office. Tyler then succeeded to the presidency without a vote. “Tying it up” also hints at the ornament being tied up somewhere. House refers to the White House, hoping hunters will have figured out the park is named after a president. Writers often say Tyler was seldom remembered and historians give his presidency a low ranking. He’s not as prominently known as many of our other presidents. Tyler fathered the most children of any other president. He had eight children with his first wife, and seven with his second.
Going around 10th times or so
Before others became grate
Out the loop with many a foe
Destiny up for debate
Tenth times or so references Tyler as being the tenth president of the United States. He was president before any of the other 3 nearby (Hayes, Roosevelt, or McKinley) became great. Grate is spelled this way on purpose, and is a direct reference to where the ornament is! “Out of the loop” tells you that the ornament is not inside the loop, just as Tyler was ostracized by many and pushed out of his circles, having many foe. Destiny refers to the Manifest Destiny, of which Tyler very much believed in.
Can you make clues run together, let-them trickle in
Downwards view from bended knee
Pull your sleeves up, grab the tree!
Can you take all the clues and make them run together? When it storms, rain comes all together and pools in certain places. In this case, trickle should help the hunter determine that the ornament is hidden in the storm grate where all the water runs in. There are two in the park. Remembering the East side of the park is important. It’s in that one. You must get down on your knees to find it now. It’s tied up, remember? Pull up your sleeves means it’s going to take a little more than just seeing it lying on the ground…you have to pull up your sleeves and get to work. Put your hand just through one of the slats and pull it up. It’s hanging by some fishing line from the slat of the storm grate.
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree,
Have a joyful Winter Walk
Everyone strolling happily
About each of Northfield’s blocks!
The last four lines are a thank you for hunting, and a send-off for high hopes that everyone has a great time at Winter Walk, a place where there is fun and action for blocks and blocks of downtown Northfield!