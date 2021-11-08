American Legion Post 84 Commander Ray Ozmun says the Legion and VFW Post 4393 will host a short program at 11 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park adjacent to Riverside Lions Park on Eighth Street W.
The program will include a short volley and salute to colors. Ozmun says they will try to hold the program regardless of the day's weather.
On Sunday, the local American Legion and VFW, and Believet join Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to present a Veterans Day service from 3 to 5 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St. Believet, a nonprofit which trains service dogs for disabled veterans, presents a demonstration at 3 p.m., followed by a presentation by the American Legion at 3:15 p.m.
The afternoon event includes a light meal of hotdogs/brats, chips, drink and cookies. All are welcome. Organizers will also collect and making holiday cards for deployed local service members. Northfield Public Broadcasting will record the program and replay it on NPB online and Charter Spectrum channel 180 Television | Northfield, MN - Official Website.
Lonsdale
Veterans of the Lonsdale American Legion travel to both Webster's Holy Cross Catholic School at 8:55 a.m. and Tri-City United's Lonsdale Elementary School at 10:45 a.m. to take part in traditional Veterans Day programs by conducting a flag folding demonstration/narration.
At Holy Cross, history teacher Michael Bass Smith leads the program veterans and family members and/or supporters of Holy Cross are invited to attend. Call the school at 952-652-6100 to reserve a spot.
Veterans interested in attending the 30-minute program at TCU Lonsdale Elementary must RSVP to 507-744-3900.
Faribault
Rice County area veterans present a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Rice County Veterans Memorial, with a noon luncheon at the American Legion Post 43.
Jim Glynn, the "Last Man" of the Post 43, is the honored veteran for Veteran's Day 2021. The Last Man's group stems from a tradition that began on May 8, 1948 honoring all those who served, meeting yearly and making a toast to all who had fallen.
Glynn enlisted in the Navy at 17, after finally convincing his father to sign off on it. He shipped out to the Great Lakes training center for three months of training, on his 18th birthday. He was discharged in August 1946.
Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. There will also be another option with each individually packaged breakfast that's available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots.