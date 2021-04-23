Felony charges have been leveled against a man who was reportedly driving while four times the legal blood alcohol content limit during a crash last year in Northfield.
Kyle Richard Fredrickson, 36, of Northfield was charged earlier this month with two counts of felony criminal vehicular operation in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Fredrickson was charged after a Northfield police officer was dispatched the afternoon of Feb. 27, 2020, to the intersection of Woodley and Water streets on a report of a collision. A Buick driven by Fredrickson was described operating erratically 20 minutes prior and had “crashed into the snowbank on the south side of Woodley Street. A small blue Honda Fit passenger car was facing south on Water Street south of Woodley Street.”
An empty can of hard seltzer and several bottles of whiskey were reportedly found inside his vehicle. Fredrickson’s speech was described in court documents as “slurred, and his eyes were drooping.”
The driver of the Honda Fit, who was taken to Northfield Hospital after suffering a broken sternum and wrist abrasions, reported that Fredrickson had pulled in front of him, running the stop sign on Water Street. That account was reportedly confirmed by a witness.
Court documents state that Fredrickson admitted to having “a bunch of drinks” and offered to let officers arrest him. He was also taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn, and a sample reportedly showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.32.
Fredrickson's first court appearance on the charges is scheduled for May 12.