Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&