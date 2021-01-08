Now that it’s secured the backing of the Rice County Planning Commission, an amendment to the zoning ordinance could pave the way for one small business to thrive — and possibly more to follow.
Once it’s given final approval by the Board of Commissioner, the amendment would allow agritourism businesses to operate not only in areas already classified for agricultural use, but those within the tightly regulated Shoreland District as well. Under state law, local government entities are required to set up shoreland rules so as to protect habitat and water quality and preserve property values. As a result, development in shoreland areas is traditionally subject to strict environmental regulations.
The amendment, first discussed by the Planning Commission back in November, would relax that somewhat so as to allow a local businessman Ross Morrison and his wife Susan to open a small boutique store along Circle Lake in northwest Rice County.
The proposed amendment was first discussed at the Planning Commission’s November meeting and revisited in December. On Dec. 22, the County Board approved moving forward on the amendment and asked the Planning Commission to schedule a public hearing.
Following the public hearing, the Planning Commission forwarded the amendment to the board for final approval. The board’s liaison to the Planning Commission, Jeff Docken, said the amendment is a common sense accommodation for a family-owned small business.
Docken, who represents the Circle Lake area on the county board, said that he’s been in contact with the landowners since the issue first arose. He expressed confidence that the business wouldn’t pose a burden to neighbors or the environment.
“We’ve got a mom and pop shop that’s just trying to make a go of it,” he said. “I don’t think it will have a negative impact.”
The Morrisons first opened The White Barn Boutique last year, selling antiques and collectibles of many shapes and sizes. However, they closed down operations after the county notified them that current ordinance didn’t allow them to operate on its current site.
Ross Morrison noted that once the ordinance is passed, his business still won’t be in the clear. Instead, it will have to go through the Conditional Use Permit process, along with any other agritourism businesses which wish to operate in the shoreland district.
Morrison said he was surprised to learn that his business had to go through so many hoops to operate in the county. Still, he said he understands that it would make sense for the county to have some safeguards against genuinely obtrusive development.
“Hopefully it all works out — it’s not like we’re looking to start up a casino,” he said. “But I think agritourism could be helpful.”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that continuing to cultivate small, rural businesses such as The White Barn Boutique is crucial for strengthening Rice County’s sizable hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.
Johnson noted that many Twin Cities residents are looking for opportunities to get out of the big city and enjoy an affordable day trip. Offering a wide variety of experiences for people to enjoy, he said, could put even more on the map.
“All of these different product offerings help grow that reputation as a great day-trip destination,” he said.