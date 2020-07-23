The city of Northfield is updating its Emergency Operations Plan.
The plan, a 13-page document, was last updated by the city in 2010. The plan covers possible emergencies, assignments in those instances and staff action to mitigate the impacts. Emergencies could include severe weather, a gas leak, train derailments or other developments that place residents at risk. The plan also includes checklists and assistance contacts.
City Administrator Ben Martig, Police Chief Monte Nelson and Deputy Police Chief Mark Elliott discussed the update with the council during a July 14 City Council study session meeting. The update is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete, partially because of limited staff capacity and internal department changes.
Martig said he wants to provide the council with annual plan updates in future years.
City operations during emergencies
The current plan stipulates that the mayor has to declare an emergency and is the first official notified of a crisis by the city administrator, who is considered the public information officer during emergencies and provides regular updates and situation reports.
For example, Nelson cited the city’s recent one-night curfew issued by Mayor Rhonda Pownell following widespread civil unrest in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Staff recommended the curfew be implemented before the order was issued.
Other hazardous situations can develop quickly. In the case of tornadoes that caused extensive damage throughout the region Sept. 20, 2018, the city was forced to decide whether to remove damaged trees. In these instances, proper staff reports are essential for FEMA reimbursement.
During the series of incidents at the city’s wastewater treatment plant in 2018, the council unanimously voted to declare a local emergency, officially called by Pownell, so city staff could quickly spend an estimated $200,000 on necessary repairs.
The council declared the pandemic a local emergency March 17, allowing certain policies to be waived to provide a more rapid response, and manage city operations in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime state of emergency to combat COVID-19.
Deputy Chief Elliott, who will assume Nelson’s role after he retires at the end of this month, said the city is combating erroneous reports by listing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Rice County Public Health during the pandemic on the city's website, https://bit.ly/2ZU0AFH.
The council typically meets one day following an emergency declaration to approve and expand the order, whether through a proclamation or emergency police decision. The administrator receives notifications and updates from the county's emergency manager, is responsible for operations-level work as well as the public information officer. There are times when the administrator can ask to become the city spokesperson.
City Attorney Chris Hood said July 14 that if the administrator is unavailable during an emergency, the city would turn to a department leader and/or the mayor.
The president pro tem is an elected official who fills in when the mayor is absent. According to the plan, local resources are utilized as much as possible before requesting county, state or federal assistance.
The flow of information
Although Northfield doesn’t have a full-time emergency management employee, the city does have workers contributing about 200 hours to such tasks every year. Northfield has identified an internal need for more assistance and is expecting help to come from a recent supervisor hire.
The city stressed the need for staff to ensure they are getting the correct information before sharing any news on social media. It is also important for councilors to know where to direct residents who are seeking more information. The council is asked to share public information with the administrator and staff so they can appropriately respond.
Councilor Erica Zweifel requested the city list climate change as a threat in the pending update, citing a recent lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison against prominent fossil fuel companies over what he said were deceptive practices regarding the climate change threat.
Chief Nelson replied that climate change could be added, noting those impacts were also factored into the remapping of local watersheds three years ago.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said she wants the city to include a formal system for translation services. Nelson replied that although Northfield doesn’t have such a service now, the provision could also be added.