Bail remains set at $1 million for a Cannon Falls man charged in the alleged murder of his father last August east of Northfield.
Cole Sidney DeGroot, 22, of Cannon Falls is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Goodhue County District Court.
The victim in the Aug. 27, 2020 shooting was identified as Terry J. DeGroot, 55, also of rural Cannon Falls, who was shot in the rib area on the left side of his body. He was found dead in a skid loader slumped over in the driver’s seat with a large amount of blood pooling on the floor and a major abdominal wound.
Cole was charged after the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Dispatch sent multiple officers to respond to a residence at 33811 County 24 Blvd. in Warsaw Township, approximately 13 miles east of Northfield.
Cole had reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers he was going to shoot his father because “he was not going to put up with him anymore.”
In an interview later that evening with Goodhue County law enforcement, Cole said he had been with his father earlier that afternoon to help him clean mud in a washed-in creek when the skid loader got stuck. He reported becoming frustrated when his father began yelling at him. Court documents state Cole said he traveled to his father’s residence nearly 3 miles away, retrieved his father’s .45 caliber handgun, returned to the address and shot Terry. Cole said he was only trying to scare his dad, didn’t know the gun was loaded and had not checked to see if it had been.
DeGroot was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.
Assistant Goodhue County Attorney Erin Kuester has not returned a phone call placed to her number. The News has been unable to reach Public Defender Joan Fluegel.