Although this year’s Memorial Day service was moved online due to COVID-19, local veterans were still able to clearly outline the main message of the day: Honoring those who have died in service of the country.
The main address was delivered by Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Kevin Larson, who described the purpose and history of Memorial Day. He called the U.S. “the greatest country in the world,” and attributed that to the military.
He spoke of the memorial monument in Bridge Square and described its features, including a bald eagle on top.
Larson urged those who were watching the ceremony to visit Veterans Memorial Park this summer and keep service members in mind during COVID.
Chaplain Keith Beckwith reflected on those who have died while serving the country. A lot of his address centered around what he said is the goodness of the Lord and those who defend the Constitution.
“In remembering, we do not forget,” he said. “We’re supposed to remember what we’re not supposed to forget and we’re supposed to forget what we’re not supposed to remember. So we remember the selfless sacrifice, the selfless service of our family and our friends, our brothers and our sisters in arms.”
Northfield American Legion Commander Michelle Bornick listed the names of Northfield veterans who died within the last year. Beckwith then closed the approximately 20-minute ceremony with a benediction calling for people to share God’s light during the pandemic.