A national consultant is urging Northfield Hospital and Clinics administrators not to overlook the potential for outside health care trends to adversely impact the local system.
During a September NH+C Hospital Board meeting, David Willis, vice president of the national health consulting firm Advisory Board, told administrators they must adequately compensate physicians to avoid losing them to U.S. health insurance companies. Following the onset of the pandemic, revenue levels for UnitedHealth Group, Kaiser Foundation, Anthem Inc., and others have drastically increased. Willis said those companies are likely using their increased revenue to exert leverage over the industry and shape the future of telehealth reimbursement.
To Willis, the previous prevailing theory was that physicians could have either worked for large health care centers or small-town facilities. Now, large health insurance provider Optum, a pharmacy benefit manager and care services group considered part of UnitedHealth Group, employs more doctors than anyone else.
Willis said if NH+C administrators are not aware of who is reaching out to their physicians, they run the risk of facing a staff exodus and undergoing price hikes that further place the local provider at a disadvantage. He noted the shift of the public and private sectors from betting on the success of health systems to predicting the success of physician practices, an approach some see as beneficial because they don’t require hospital beds to be filled.
Willis said NH+C leaders must maintain the health, engagement and effectiveness of a workforce which has been strained during the pandemic. He urged hospital administrators to show their loyalty to employees by emphasizing NH+C’s role as a relatively small health care provider as a factor in fostering a connected environment.
Willis said the health system must also be aware of racial disparities and how to tackle the issue.
NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl expressed concern that the sometimes instantaneous care provided in online health care services could chip away at traditional delivery methods.
NH+C Board member Fred Rogers said financial losses undertaken by health care organizations over the last six to nine months, while medically necessary under during the pandemic, are not sustainable over a long time period. He noted he sees balancing extensive financial losses with the need to provide quality care as the most pressing issue facing the hospital.
A new normal?
Willis said state government officials across the U.S. are learning that they run the risk of seeing another spike in the pandemic if they don't use proper care in reopening. To address public anxiety over receiving health care during the pandemic, Willis said administrators should communicate the safety measures in place to patients, staff and physicians, adding consumer habits could permanently shift from an in-person primary care model to an outpatient format.
Underdahl said the previously held belief that older Americans wouldn’t be as receptive to having video visits as younger people has been proven wrong during the pandemic, adding that realization has raised the question of what care will consist of in the next three to five years in the form of digital options, secure messaging, diagnostics and post-hospital care.
In the midst of those changes, Willis noted public payers are suffering financial losses and will “use every lever at their disposal to try to preserve the cost of their care.” He said Medicare price cuts are likely not far away, citing depleted trust fund levels that have triggered past firm action. Still, Willis predicted any cuts wouldn’t take place until next year due to November’s election. But, he said possible future action includes changes to payments, benefits, or in the form of increased taxes or other action.
Medicare administrators have already changed some rules/regulations to loosen requirements of where procedures can take place. Willis said he anticipates Medicare officials will continue advocating for increased outpatient care until it is shown that such an approach worsens clinical outcomes.
Willis expects Medicaid benefit payments to be cut or a tax increase to be implemented. Those possible changes come after 12.7 million people became eligible for the public program between March 1 and May 2 due to unemployment.