Northfield Public Schools officials believe there’s no one way to help students with dyslexia.
With that knowledge, they are working with the understanding that the condition disproportionately impacts boys and is successfully combated by early intervention.
District Assessment Coordinator Hope Langston presented an update to the school board Monday night.
Per state statutes, dyslexia is defined as a specific learning disability that is neurological in origin. It is considered to be characterized by difficulties with accurate or fluent recognition of words, and poor spelling and decoding abilities. The disability could include secondary consequences in reading comprehension, and reduced vocabulary and background knowledge. Students who qualify for the diagnosis must meet state and federal eligibility criteria to qualify for special education services.
Based on their working knowledge, staff members seek to intervene for children who are up to 6 years old to ensure long-term reading success.
“We know that this early instruction and early screening will pay dividends, because we will be having less kids spending time in intervention,” Langston said.
There isn't an exact count as to how many Northfield Public School students have dyslexia.
The district does look for dyslexic tendencies. It is then up to families to seek a diagnosis.
In a survey sent to parents within the district, of the 50% who indicated no familial history of reading problems, 82% of students scored at or above the testing average.
NPS using multiple systems to help students
Langston noted the knowledge that neuroscientists and cognitive scientists have relating to dyslexia is entering classrooms and driving legislation, adding the district was aware that it needed to report the number of students who were screened for dyslexic tendencies last year.
Northfield Public Schools worked with other districts in the Minnesota Assessment Group and formed a five-question survey containing questions on whether the student shows a disinterest in reading, has a family member who struggled with reading, has failed to advance to the next grade level before, attended summer school or private reading classes, or was a struggling reader while in grades one through five.
The Minnesota Department of Education has approved the use of MAP, a test meant to efficiently measure oral reading fluency, literal comprehension and foundational skills for English and Spanish speakers.
If students had a family history of reading problems and scored low on fall and winter MAP tests, letters were sent to parents explaining the scores. If children were unable to take the winter MAP test, they were assessed on classroom performance.
“It was a pretty straightforward, to-the-point letter about reading performance,” Langston said.
The plan was to reevaluate K-5 test data this spring and send letters to parents if their students were not reading at a grade level, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening.
The district didn't always have a single reading policy. Because of that, Langston said some high school students are missing foundational skills. Some, however, have developed coping mechanisms for mild to severe dyslexia.
Langston noted staff member Lisa Battaglia has worked over the last four years to find the proper programs to help struggling students at the high school level. A fellow staff member is working to increase text accessibility for students, sometimes through audiobooks.
“It’s an area that we continue to work on,” Langston said.
School Board member Rob Hardy asked what impact dyslexia has on students who aren't fluent in English. Langston replied that the district will take a closer look at the issue this year and is learning how dyslexic tendencies are presented in those students.
Dyslexia prevention as a national movement
Langston noted the nationwide trend in addressing the issue started in 2011 when a group of New Jersey parents mobilized after students experienced reading problems. A group was formed, Decoding Dyslexia New Jersey, to raise awareness. Since then, the movement has spread throughout the country, and there are chapters in 50 states and Canada. As of last week, just the city of Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico didn’t have dyslexia legislation.
Decoding Minnesota is considered an active group, especially when it comes to sparking legislation.
Langston has seen the evolution of the movement within the state. Years ago, the movement to combat dyslexia included a promise that every student would be able to read by the third grade. As of this year, legislation requires annual student screening, parent notification and alternate reading instruction methods.
“The movement is strong, and I think it is necessary,” Langston said.