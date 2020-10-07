The Northfield City Council agreed to spend nearly $780,000 of the city's federal coronavirus relief funding, with $120,000 of that to help make police officers' work stations meet public health standards.
Though the $778,400 is being retained for eligible expenses to meet Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act requirements, the council could still determine how to reuse most of those funds. The council could discuss how to use remaining CARES funding during an Oct. 13 work session. Then, during an Oct. 20 meeting, staff recommends the council allocate the rest of the $1.53 million the city received in CARES dollars.
Currently, 14 Northfield Police officers share four computer work spaces, a layout Chief Mark Elliott said leads to the potential for cross-contamination. He added that layout is not considered ideal during the pandemic, so, he noted renovations include raising and reconfiguring physical dividers to allow for more employee separation and prevent the spread of the disease.
Elliott said the changes not only serve as a short-term benefit but also have a long-term use for coordination and team meetings, act as a serve as a sound barrier and help with flu season.
Already, the council has allocated $145,000 to the Northfield Community Action Center for costs related to delivering food to senior citizens and vulnerable adults. The funding allowed for the establishment of a satellite food shelf and mobile distribution site at Northfield Community Education site. Another, $40,500 has been allocated to the Northfield Healthy Community Initiative for mobile computer devices and internet technology to accommodate distance learning during the pandemic and to fulfill a number of other necessary uses. The city has been given $75,000 for outdoor furnishings and equipment downtown to allow for added physical spacing and small business enhancements.
The council has also approved $300,000 in business grants. Of that, each qualifying applicant is eligible for up to $10,000 of funding, with $50,000 reserved for minority-owned businesses. The council approved $200,000 for nonprofit grants. Of that, each project is eligible for up to $10,000 with $25,000 reserved for organizations specifically serving minority and low-income residents.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said the program provides the city with a good chance to conduct more intensive outreach and forge deeper relationships with businesses.
The CARES Act provides more than $2 trillion in federal economic relief following the onset of the pandemic. All expenditures must be deemed necessary due to the public health emergency, such as costs related to responding directly to the pandemic or incurred through providing economic support to those suffering from unemployment or business interruptions. A section of the legislation established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, providing payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state of Minnesota distributed $853 million to cities across the state for COVID-19 response.