A directing career that includes leading 130 plays/musicals over five decades is a strong enough resume to ensure a legendary reputation in any community.
But perhaps the most impressive part of Northfielder Myrna Johnson's career, however, is that her proficiency is only one reason why many in the community are grieving her recent death.
Johnson, 92, a founding member of the Northfield Arts Guild, died of natural causes Tuesday, March 23, at the Northfield Retirement Community Care Center .
‘She wanted people to be happy’
For Johnson’s son, Tor, the lessons his mother instilled in him transcended the theater and included her day-to-day approach to parenting and being a community member.
“She was very, very committed to the community,” he said. “And I think she had an endless supply of compassion, and she was extremely, extremely very gregarious, loved to laugh, always greeted people cheerfully, always made people feel welcome, just a kindness and her involvement in so many things.”
Tor has forged his own career as a director, serving as director of children’s ministries and performing arts at Minneapolis-based Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
“She was my mentor and my role model for community theater, which I find to be the highest form of theater,” he said.
What especially stood out to the 1979 Northfield High School graduate, now 60, was that his mother undertook all her volunteer responsibilities while still leaving much time for her children.
“It was a very good balance that she struck with her husband’s performance activities and all of our activities,” he said. “And then all of her devotion to making the Arts Guild a high-quality community theater, and then eventually turned it into not just the performing arts institution that it became, but then it also became this educational place for artists. I’m very proud of how she was in on the ground floor of all of that.”
Johnson’s commitment to her family didn’t end with the births of her eight grandchildren. Even then, Tor remembers his mother for successfully keeping in touch with all of her children and knowing the happenings of her grandchildren.
Tor saw his mother’s commitment to her loved ones extend beyond those who were family. On one occasion, when he was young, Tor remembered Myrna had a friend with two children who was struggling. His mother opened their home to the then-suicidal woman, inviting her to attend services at Bethel Lutheran Church. That outreach enabled the woman to become a beloved member of the church community and a consistent choir participant.
“That’s the sort of person she was,” Tor said.
“She wanted people to be happy.”
Myrna's daughter, Sarah Johnson, echoed many of her brother's sentiments.
"As my mother, she definitely instilled a love of life in me, specifically through music, theater and giving to the community," she said. "She always encouraged me to be kind and inclusive to others, and then she directly lived this life philosophy in all the work that she did."
A lifelong passion for the arts
Born Myrna Hanson in 1928 in Osakis, she graduated from Osakis High School in 1946. She then attended Concordia College and is a 1950 graduate of the school. A speech and English major, she sang in the school choir and was involved in many theatrical productions, paving the way for the decades-long career she later enjoyed. She also met her husband, famed longtime St. Olaf conductor Miles Johnson, while in college, and they married in 1951. Myrna taught English in Crookston, Parkers Prairie and Hawley before the young family moved to Northfield in 1957.
The couple had three children: Sarah, Sigurd and Tor (Margaret Borg).
Northfielder Susan Hvistendahl first met Myrna in 1964. A St. Olaf freshman at the time, she was on a European band tour under the direction of Myrna's late husband. She remembers the Johnson home on St. Olaf Avenue as a welcoming environment and for the kindness Myrna showed toward people who visited.
When Hvistendahl returned to Northfield to live in 2004 and began working on the book she wrote with Jeff Sauve, "Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018," she interviewed Johnson, who proved to have an uncanny knowledge of details.
With the onset of COVID-19 last spring, however, Hvistendahl’s visits with Johnson were sharply reduced, and that separation proved challenging. The last time they were able to meet had been Feb. 23, 2020, during a book-launching event.
Above all, Hvistendahl remembers the Northfield icon for her acting talent and ability to connect with others.
“Everybody felt like she was a special friend,” Hvistendahl said.
“She was the epitome of involvement in our community.”
Myrna earns community awards
A theater director for a decade at Northfield High School, Myrna was also the organist and choir director at Bethel Lutheran Church for 23 years.
Considered an accomplished singer, Johnson also sang many times at the local hospital, Odd Fellows Nursing Home, Laura Baker Services Association, Northfield Retirement Community, Three Links Care Center, local churches and Northfield Public Schools. Her group, The Four Friends, was reportedly booked out years in advance based on their talent and stage presence.
A two-time winner of the WCCO Good Neighbor Award, Johnson, in 2010, along with artist Ray Jacobson, were the first recipients of the Northfield Living Treasure Award and the Concordia College Alumni Achievement Award.
Aug. 20, 2019 was designated as Myrna Johnson Day in Northfield to honor her for her work in founding the Guild and other community involvement.
“All of these musical and theatrical accomplishments paled in comparison to the unending love and devotion she had for her family,” read obituary stated. “St. Olaf Band members remember Myrna as the ‘band mom’ as she accompanied the band on all of their tours in the states and abroad. Her devotion and love for her husband, Miles, the director of the band for 37 years, was evident in her never missing a single concert and always supporting Mity through good times and bad.
For Sarah, her mother didn't just direct plays: She "lived and breathed their creation."
"Our home life was structured around Mom's endless involvement at the Guild, her other creative endeavors, as well as our Dad's all-encompassing work at St. Olaf," she noted.
‘It’s a hole in the world’
Northfielder Ruth Legvold got to know Myrna after she and her husband David moved back to Northfield in December 1976. Myrna cast Ruth in the play “Music Man,” as Marian the Librarian.
“That hooked me on theater,” Legvold said. “I loved it.”
Myrna directed all of the rest of the plays Ruth was in, and the Johnson and Legvold families forged a friendship while Ruth and Myrna would sing at retirement centers, the local hospital and other places.
“She was a very kind, open, inclusive, caring person — just amazing,” Ruth said of her friend.
Though Miles was an accomplished artist himself, Ruth remembers a general community sense that the importance of his arrival in Northfield decades ago was matched by his wife.
“I miss her,” Ruth said. “I miss doing things with her. I miss her smile. It’s a hole. It’s a hole in the world and a hole in my life.”