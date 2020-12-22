Weather Alert

...HIGHLY IMPACTFUL SYSTEM TO BRING A LIST OF HAZARDS WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT... .A significant change in the weather is coming on Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday night west of a line from Mille Lacs Lake to Waseca, including the western Twin Cities metro. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday afternoon and night along I-35 from Faribault County north to Chisago and Kanabec counties, including the remainder of the Twin Cities metro. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northwest Wisconsin late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Albert Lea to Eau Claire. Snow will develop early Wednesday morning across western Minnesota, with light rain or drizzle farther east. Temperatures will start in the 30s but will plummet during the day following a cold front, falling below zero overnight. This will turn the rain to heavy snow very quickly early Wednesday afternoon across eastern Minnesota. Wet conditions, heavy snow, and temperatures falling into the teens will likely result in flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions through Wednesday night. Snow will continue into Wednesday evening area wide, then taper off after midnight. Total accumulation will range from 5 to locally 9 inches across east central Minnesota, 3 to 6 inches across western Minnesota, and 2 to 5 inches in Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph will develop behind the cold front. Gusts of 60 mph are possible across western Minnesota, with 50 to 55 mph gusts farther east. Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are expected. Travel will become very dangerous Wednesday and Wednesday night. Wind chills dropping to 20 below to 35 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rice County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain from the morning will freeze on the roadways as precipitation transitions to snow. Travel is expected to become very dangerous quickly following the transition. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&