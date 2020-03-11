Pressure is mounting on St. Olaf College and Carleton College to respond effectively to the looming threat of the coronavirus, which has infected five people in Minnesota and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.
Colleges and universities across the country have elected to cancel in-person classes or simply send students back home, turning to remote learning systems in light of the disease. The University of Minnesota joined this list on Wednesday. St. Olaf’s president wrote in a March 4 email to faculty and staff that the college may turn to online learning depending on the severity of the situation — it is unclear whether the college would send students back home or not. St. Olaf could not be reached come press time. Carleton has said nothing about remote learning development and could not be reached come press time.
The virus has driven Carleton to cancel its spring study-abroad programs and spring break programs, according to its coronavirus webpage. Many St. Olaf students have seen their study abroad programs cancelled as well, though the college has not chosen to abort all study-abroad programs.
In line with the guidelines laid out by the (CDC) and (MDH), St. Olaf recommended that community members planning to travel to CDC Warning Level 3 countries — China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — reconsider their trips. The college also said community members who travel to these countries should prepare for a 14-day quarantine away from campus.