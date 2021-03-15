While the pandemic has challenged numerous organizations, businesses, schools and colleges, many have successfully overcome those challenges.
At the St. Olaf College Art Department, virtual alternatives have allowed the community to stay connected with exhibitions and shows at its Flaten Art Museum which hosts exhibitions highlighting the work of St. Olaf students, from contemporary artists and St. Olaf's collection.
When last spring's 2020 Senior Show was postponed due to COVID-19, Jane Becker Nelson, the museum's director and curator, said it was disheartening for senior artists, but museum officials were able to collect the students' work by mail, through digital submissions and via hand delivery, and mount the exhibition in last fall.
This year, the museum's using the platform Matterport to offer visitors a virtual experience for its exhibitions. St. Olaf's COVID-19 Campus Alert Level means visitors aren't allowed on campus.
"Nothing will replace the experience of being in the galleries, but this comes close! We're hosting artist's talks, lectures and opening receptions virtually," added Becker Nelson.
A typical year at the Flaten Art Museum consists of three exhibitions each semester. Each spring, it hosts a senior show, an annual exhibition and culminating event in the curriculum of St. Olaf College studio art majors, as well as a thematic exhibition curated by graduating art history majors that highlights works from the Flaten Art Museum collection.
Currently, the museum is filled with work from a student-curate exhibition that centers Black identities, history and culture on the St. Olaf Campus titled, "UPRISING IV: Visions and Reflections."
Becker Nelson says this is the fourth installment of this annual exhibition, which was started by Shaquille Brown (2019) in response to the 2017 protests against racism on the St. Olaf campus. Historically, the show is hosted in February to coincide with Black History Month, but it was delayed this year to due to the campus quarantine period.
"UPRISING harnesses creative expression in order to bridge differences and address forms of discrimination that cause pain in our communities. This year's show was planned and organized by members of the UPRISING student organization and Flaten Art Museum staff, with support from the Department of Art and Art History," according to the St. Olaf Art Department website.
UPRISING IV is co-curated by Ole seniors Amanda Rose and Bridget Asamoah-Baffour and features work by: Moyo Akinola, Bridget Asamoah-Baffour, Eddie Marquayle Bryson V, Tyreis Hunte, Lillian Ingabire, Kiara Jones, Janae Lorick, Carol Luna Morales, Blue Nawa, Karabo Ramosamo, Leila Rocha Fisher, Amanda Rose, Ashley B Sarpong and Ruhama Solomon. A virtual opening reception was held March 12. The exhibition can be viewed at wp.stolaf.edu/flaten/uprising-iv through April 12.