A draft Racial Equity Plan includes revisions to the city of Northfield’s hiring process, which officials hope will lead to a greater number of minority candidates for employment and therefore employees
Starting in June 2021, city job descriptions are expected to include racial equity as a core competency. Managers will undergo training on equitable hiring practices, and expectations and accountability to ensure racially equitable workplaces are expected.
Department leaders will be expected to identify appropriate specific job classifications with key racial equity responsibilities. They will then incorporate racial equity as a core competency/expectation into those job descriptions.
Managers are expected to analyze anticipated retirements in the next five years and then work with local partners, such as Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, to ensure a diverse applicant pool is in place.
Outreach is planned to Northfield boards and commissions to increase minority participation. Recruitment efforts are expected to include training for those who have not previously served.
A major component of the draft Racial Equity Plan, unveiled in March, is normalizing conversations around race. Part of that includes conversations at less formal opportunities such as book clubs, video-watching sessions or conversations around racial equity in a lunch and learn format. Community conversations are expected, by working with local partners like the Northfield Public School District, HCI and others. Participant surveys to evaluate changes in knowledge and the comfort level in having conversations centering around race are expected.
Biennial employee racial equity surveys and the creation of a community racial equity profile are expected for the city.
“This profile will help to inform city staff, elected and appointed officials, and the community as a whole with regard to where the community currently stands with regard to racial disparities in the following areas: population, education, business, employment, economic security, housing, health, criminal justice, transportation, connectedness,” the draft document reads. “This profile will serve as a benchmark for racial equity efforts and for tracking the progress of efforts to narrow disparities.”
By 2021, officials hope a core team develops a template for departments to use to create a department racial equity plan and a tool to develop recommended changes. A template is expected to be developed for departments to begin to use in the development of the 2022 budget. After a pilot run with one department, the city is expected to implement that in total by 2023.
Northfield Human Rights Commission member Mar Valdecantos said the draft plan has to translate into action so people feel more comfortable. She said HRC members on Thursday also discussed the need to ensure the Racial Equity Plan not only makes the city more welcoming to minorities but also the LGBTQ community. She expects there will be ongoing discussions before the draft is finalized.
“It’s not a done deal at all,” she said.
Valdecantos noted the Racial Equity Plan is a component of the city’s strategic plan finalized a couple of years ago.