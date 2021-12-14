Elves, kids, parents, merchants, organizers and shoppers all agree: the 2021 Northfield Winter Walk was a flurry of success.
“I don’t think it could have gone any better,” said Jane Bartho, director of membership and events at the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. “There was a variety of food available, there were well-staffed and maintained fire pits up and down Division Street and shop owners were creative and innovative in bringing some things outside their stores, which helped diminish crowding.”
After the 5 p.m. kickoff at Bridge Square—featuring an endearingly imperfect countdown to the grand tree-lighting moment—crowds of bundled up, cheerful people strolled the streets or waited for horse-drawn wagon rides while choosing from many shopping, dining and entertainment options. At the Northfield Public Library, families with young children sampled hot chocolate outside on the patio or lingered inside, taking advantage of the various activities offered.
“We come out every year for Winter Walk,” said Rikki Stavenau, who waited patiently with her husband John while their nine-year-old daughter Penelope put together a gingerbread house at a craft station. Earlier, they had enjoyed hearing their sixth-grade son Xander sing with his Northfield Middle School choir.
“We like all of it — and what’s not to like?” Stavenau said. “We love being downtown."
Next to Penelope, 9-year-old Madelynn Bennett was also busily building, while her younger brother, JR, and their parents looked on.
“We like seeing the trees and all the activities in the stores, and we really like the community aspect of Winter Walk,” said Stephanie Bennett. “And Madelynn is at that age when it’s fun to run into her friends and classmates; the kids loved seeing Santa arrive on the firetruck, too.”
Among the dozens of children visiting Santa Claus Thursday night was 8-year-old A.J. San Miguel, who shyly perched next to a jovial, singing St. Nick in the Northfield Historical Society.
What did the first-time Winter Walk attendee wish for? “I asked for a good Christmas,” said San Miguel, beaming.
Bartho’s holiday dreams had mostly already come true; with relatively mild temperatures and some seasonal snow strewn about, the thousands of people typically drawn to downtown Northfield for Winter Walk showed up for the fun.
“I’m thankful for our staff, who worked really hard to make it all happen, and the board members, ambassadors, sponsors, volunteers and city staff,” said Bartho. "It was truly a cooperative effort.”
Bartho noted that one set of Winter Walk sponsors — Sid and Martha Kasper of Edina Realty — commented to her they thought the 2021 event drew the biggest crowd they’d seen since the Hallmark movie featuring Northfield was filmed.
While it seemed plenty of of Northfielders were taking advantage of the evening, Winter Walk drew enthusiastic out-of-towners, too. Billy and Pam Larson, of Edina, had trekked down 35W for the night, having been tipped off to the festivities by a local friend.
Sporting a “Santa Baby” stocking cap, Pam Larson explained she loves visiting Northfield’s antique stores, and shopping in general.
“She likes to spend my money,” joked Billy, her husband of 34 years. “I’m just here for the krumkake.”
Bartho, who on Monday admitted she was ready for a long winter’s nap, assured she will be following through, hoping to find concrete evidence of a positive effect from seasonal shoppers, like the Larsons and the many other spirited Winter Walk participants.
Said Bartho, “We will survey Chamber members to measure Winter Walk’s economic impact.”
And kids? They have one last chance to whisper their wishes to Santa on Saturday at Bridge Square from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.