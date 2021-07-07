Some baseball is better than no baseball.
The Northfield and Faribault American Legion baseball teams got three innings in Tuesday before rain finally dampened the field enough to end the game. Faribault led 3-2 after three innings at Bell Field and the rest of the game will be completed later in the season.
Both teams came into the game sporting winning records. Northfield has started the season with a 6-2 mark while Faribault has gone 5-3 in its first eight games.
Post 43 lost 10-0 June 14 to Northfield in Northfield but came into Tuesday’s game with a four-game winning streak following a doubleheader sweep of Farmington along with a 6-4 win over Jordan and a 4-3 win over South St. Paul.
“We’ve been playing a lot better,” Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg said. “Kind of a slow start there but we swept Farmington and beat Hastings. We’ve beat some good teams.”
Post 43 strung together four straight base hits in the first inning Tuesday to grab a 2-1 lead. Zander Fitzsimmons singled in two runs with a two-out, bases-loaded hit.
Faribault added a run in the second inning after Jack Jandro reached on an error, stole second and scored on an error to make it 3-1.
Post 87 grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Tate Journell drew a lead-off walk, stole second, advanced to third on the throw and scored on a wild pitch.
Northfield drew the game to 3-2 in the top of the third when Jurdi Vazquez reached with a lead-off walk, moved to third on wild pitches and scored on an error.
Carter McQuery threw two innings for Post 43 and allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits. Faribault committed two field errors in the game. Henry Schoolmeesters threw an inning in relief and allowed an unearned run on a walk and no hits.
Post 87’s Chris Simon-Garcia threw two innings before getting lifted in the bottom of the third following a walk. Simon-Garcia allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits, walked two and struck out two. Kaed Rauk finished out the third inning by walking two and striking out one.
Northfield coach Josh Spitzack has spent the early part of the season working in players to have them gain more experience.
“We’re playing a lot of guys and guys are getting opportunities,” Spitzack said. “We’re just trying to find everyone’s role through the summer and then once we get to the playoffs we want to be playing our best.”
Northfield is set to play South St. Paul Wednesday before facing Hastings Friday and St. Paul Park Saturday.
Faribault hosts a doubleheader Thursday starting at 6 p.m.