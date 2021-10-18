With a bit of rearranging and some well-chosen additions, Bridge Square, considered one of Northfield's most-loved spaces, could be even better.
That's what consultants told the City Council last week, suggesting that moving the fountain from the square's center, relocating the Civil War monument — possibly to Veterans Memorial Park — and reworking space along the river to better accommodate large gatherings would enhance and improve pedestrian circulation in the beloved park at the heart of downtown.
But changing the iconic square won't come quickly or cheaply. Costs, which depend on the amount of work done, ranged from $115,000 to nearly $1.2 million.
The options presented to the council during its Oct. 12 meeting came out of a 2014 Vision Plan for the square, and were included as part of the city's Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan adopted in 2020.
"One of the early initiates in the plan is related to Enhancing and Activating Riverfront Park." City Engineer David Bennett and Community Development Director Mitzi Baker wrote in a memo to the council. "Bridge Square is an early initiative, so the city needs to take those four alternatives, understand what we have learned/changed recently for Bridge Square and come up with a final concept, cost and implementation plan."
Council members seemed fine with moving the fountain, but didn't want it removed.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White and Mayor Rhonda Pownell, in particular, felt that the fountain is particularly attractive to the youngest community members.
And while the suggestion to move the Civil War memorial seemed at first to fall flat, Peterson White felt that though its installation doesn't have the racist intent so many others erected during the same time period, the inscription on the monument itself mentions preservation of the Union, but not the eradication of slavery.
The monument, dedicated in May 1921, was completed mostly due to the efforts of members of the J.L. Heywood Woman’s Relief Corps, auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization composed of Union veterans.
According to a May 26, 2021 Northfield News article by former St. Olaf College archivist and historian Jeff Sauve, "one of Northfield’s WRC leaders, Luella Davison, stated the Monument Association envisioned a memorial that was 'not merely ornamental and artistic, but solid and enduring, which should typify the character of the men whose glorious and heroic deeds during four years in more than 2,000 battles, fighting valiantly for the preservation of liberty and freedom, upheld the constitution and the flag, liberated millions of people held in servile bondage, saved our nation and gave us back our country undivided.'”
It wasn't that consultants don't like the fountain or monument, their location at the center of the square is an impediment, particularly during large gatherings like the Vintage Band Festival and Riverwalk Market Fair.
By relocating those amenities and replacing it with a grassy area, permanently closing off Water Street, and creating an amphitheater along the river with terracing, the finished space could accommodate the city's showmobile portable stage and in the neighborhood of 1,000 people said consultant Bob Close.
A suggestion to remove on-street parking on Water between Fifth and Bridge Square gained little traction despite the change giving the city an opportunity to extend the riverfront. Mayor Pownell worried about removing the parking so soon after the area was redone. That work took place in 2008.
A preferred option won't likely be presented until Dec. 7 after input from residents and several city commissions is sought. Approval is anticipated in January.