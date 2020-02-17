The Rice County Early Childhood Dental Network has launched its third annual Smile Drive, an initiative to boost the oral health of area children under 5.
From now until Feb. 28, area residents are invited to donate new and unopened children’s toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, and mouth rinse at one of four locations in the county. All supplies will go to children living in Rice County.
During last year’s smile drive, 216 dental items were collected in Northfield and 98 were collected in Faribault. The group has since doubled its number of drop off locations, and hopes to see a big increase in donations this year.
The dental care shortage particularly affects low-income and rural Minnesotans. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports, the greatest shortages are located in rural areas, a designation that covers much of rural northern Minnesota.
Low-income and uninsured Americans also struggle to receive adequate dental care. According to the Rice County ECDN’s Ellen Haefner, just one local dental clinic accepts patients with MnSure, and they have a significant waiting list.
Children from communities of color are also far less likely to receive needed dental care. According to a 2016 analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts, 21% of African-American children and 19% of Latino children aged 2-8 had untreated dental disease in 2011-12, compared to just 10% of white children.
Many might assume that damage done to baby teeth will go away along with the teeth themselves. Yet according to Haefner, the effects of poor oral hygiene and painful toothaches can be consequential in both the short and long term.
Poor oral hygiene in children can increase the long term risk of tooth decay gum disease and even infection, and cause significant discomfort, leading to a lack of attentiveness at school. It can also affect a child’s ability to eat a healthy, balanced diet, leading to malnutrition.
The network was created about four years ago with support from the Otto Bremer Trust and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. Its central focus is reducing tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease among children. Dental health is a major issue across the country, especially among children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 5 children from age 5 to 11 have at least one untreated decayed tooth.
When it comes to healthcare, Minnesota has one of the lowest rates of uninsured residents of any state, although it’s risen in recent years. Dental Care is different, with 14% of patients foregoing needed care because of cost, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Three years ago, Health and Human Services threatened to reduce the state’s funding following a MDH report showing that in 2015, just 37% of Minnesota children on state-funded medical assistance received preventative dental care.
While the network doesn’t have the resources to help low-income children access dental care, it’s focused on providing families with the education and basic materials they need to protect their child’s oral health. In Faribault, low income families can find comprehensive dental care at HealthFinders, located at 1415 Town Square Lane.
HealthFinders recently moved into a sizable new clinic in Faribault, enabling it to expand its dental clinic. The nonprofit community health clinic has grown rapidly since it was first established more than 15 years ago, and dental care is one of its most popular offerings.