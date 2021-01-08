Dakota County Attorney James C. Backstrom announced Friday that he plans to retire in late February after 33 years in the role due to health reasons.
Dakota County will appoint someone to fill the vacancy until Jan. 2, 2023. The person who is appointed will need to live in Dakota County.
“I am making this decision due to some health issues which unfortunately have become worse in recent years,” he wrote in a letter. “While I look forward to my retirement, I am also saddened to be leaving my work for this greater community after so many years of service.”
Backstrom has worked in the Attorney Office since June 1977 when he was hired as a law clerk in the office’s Civil Division while completing his legal studies. While still working as a law clerk following his graduation from William Mitchell College of Law, Backstrom was admitted to the bar in August 1978. His position became permanent when he was licensed as an attorney later that year. He was appointed as the Civil Division head by then-County Attorney Robert F. Carolan in May 1982. Then, after Carolan’s appointment as a judge in the First Judicial District and his resignation as county attorney, Backstrom was sworn into his current role in September 1987.
“I am extremely grateful to John Sonsteng and Robert Carolan for bringing me into his office and for promoting me; to the 1987 Dakota County Board of Commissioners for giving me the initial opportunity to hold this important position of public trust and responsibility; and to the citizens of Dakota County who have elected me to continue my service as county attorney eight times since 1990,” he added.
Backstrom also credited County Manager Matt Smith, his predecessor, Brandt Richardson, four county sheriffs, and other elected officials, division directors, department heads and county employees for working with him. He thanked his family for “their love, support and encouragement.”
“The success I have achieved, first as an assistant county attorney and then as county attorney, has been due in large part to the hard work and dedication of these talented and highly skilled individuals,” he noted.
“I am very proud of the work I have done as Dakota County attorney. I could not have chosen a more meaningful and fulfilling career. I wish all of you continued success in your leadership of this great county in the years ahead.”