The Northfield City Council on Tuesday ordered a feasibility study for a substantial road repaving project slated for next year.
Approval came after the council amended the project on a 4-3 vote to include an approximately 600 foot pedestrian connection from a cul-de-sac on Honey Locust Drive to East Cannon River Trail.
Councilors Brad Ness, Jessica Peterson White and Clarice Grenier Grabou expressed apprehension of the amendment and voted no. In doing so, Ness noted the connection was not within the original scope of the project and mentioned Bennett's comments. Grabou said although she liked Zweifel’s idea, she was concerned that the city wouldn’t be able to acquire property soon enough to accommodate the current timeline of the road project. Peterson White said although she feels it is an important connection, the addition would delay the project. She called for the amendment to instead be included in an unrelated longer-term solution.
In introducing the amendment, Councilor Erica Zweifel said the initiative is key to generating bicycle and pedestrian traffic to businesses on the south side of the Highway 3 corridor.
Zweifel wants the city to create a destination pedestrian bike system by adding bike trails and racks. She noted that Northfield wouldn't likely be contemplating work in the area anytime soon.
“It’s a healthy addition,” said Councilor Suzie Nakasian in supporting the amendment.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell noted that the extension doesn’t bind the city to move forward with the plan.
A cost estimate of the project hasn't been announced.
Public Works Director David Bennett said evaluation into extending the trail will include deciding whether to purchase private property along the route and possible impacts the extension will have to existing wetland.
Bennett said if the city is unable to have the land donated or gain an easement, Northfield could initiate an eminent domain process, but that would likely take at least 12 months, pushing the road project back to 2022.
The next step in the process is neighborhood meetings for the city to gather input and provide project information. Once that is completed, staff will present a draft report to the council.
A proposal to include extra parking for the ice arena as part of the project was removed after Councilor David DeLong expressed concern over including such work in a road project.
Before the proposal was stricken, Bennett said it was only added because it could be financially efficient if packaged with other planned work.
Pownell unsuccessfully requested a sidewalk extension on the west side of Highway 3 to connect with the police station and Arcadia Charter School.