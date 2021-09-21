A Northfield activist group is considering its options after its attempts at raising awareness of Black victims of police violence were stymied by city officials.
Since it formed last year following the murder of George Floyd, Say Their Names has attempted to write the names of people of color killed by police. The spot they chose holds symbolic meaning. They wrote the names in Bridge Square, which holds a monument to Northfield area residents who fought for the Union in the American Civil War, on the side dedicated to ending slavery.
However, Say Their Names said its writing in chalk was prohibited by the Northfield authorities last fall on the grounds it violated a city ordinance which prohibits the defacement of public property. Wendy Placko said that after they were warned by phone but chalked anyway, a police officer came up to them and told them to stop.
“According to our research, it seems as though the law is only being enforced upon complaint,” Placko said.
She pointed out that at the Pride celebration in June, there was widespread chalking but not apparent complaints.
“Any child can sidewalk chalk on the street without someone complaining because that’s wholesome and it’s not challenging anyone’s beliefs,” she said. In addition to the hypocrisy apparently on display with the chalking ordinance, Placko said, any ordinance enforced by complaint only, is inherently biased. Several overtures about the issue to city council members were fruitless, she said.
“Council members have expressed that this is not high on their priority lists,” Placko said.
Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo, STN member and arts professor at Carleton College, said it demonstrated an ignorance on the part of some in city government of what art is supposed to be: provocative and transgressive.
“It’s more tied to the idea of bringing tourism and dollars … which is fine, but I think we need all kinds of art, not just that kind,” Cornejo Sotelo said.
To illustrate her point that art has a long history of transgression, she brought up the example of French artist Marcel Duchamp and his 1917 artwork “Fountain” which consisted of a urinal.
The situation appears to be at an impasse. STN has since alternated to washing the chalk off immediately after writing it, or not chalking at all.
“Honestly I feel like we are very much pushed into a corner of we can do,” Placko said. “We have to be highly creative to figure out what we can even do.”
Instead of chalking, STN gathered Saturday at its usual spot in Bridge Square to paint canvas banners with slogans and honor famous acts of resistance by Black athletes. They highlighted the careers of athletes such as Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who notably raised their fists in a symbol of black power at the 1968 Olympics, and Colin Kaepernick, who generated controversy by kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016. They held aloft pictures of the athletes, including one of Raven Saunders, who made an X with her arms at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year in order to symbolize intersectionality.
Although the event drew only about a dozen people from STN, passerby did spontaneously stop and listen to the athletes’ stories.
Far from definitely abandoning the idea of chalking, STN has considered defying the police order. They could fundraise in advance to pay the fine that would result, Placko said.
Cornejo Sotelo added the city had told them they could chalk, but they would need to immediately wash the chalk away or else pay for the cost of the city washing it away for them. When STN told the city they had the money, the city responded that actually, they didn’t have the available staff to wash off the chalk, Cornejo Sotelo said.
“The rules are not clear, the ordinance is only being applied to us,” she said. “There, you get into a much more prickly territory that has to do with how the ordinance is being enforced: in this case, it’s a discriminatory practice.”
City Administrator Ben Martig said Tuesday that the chalking was disallowed by city ordinance 50-27, the city rule against defacing public sidewalks. The ordinance in its entirety reads “No person shall write, print, stick, post, or place any bill, placard or sign of any description upon the sidewalks or other public structure of the city.”