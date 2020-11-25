As Northfield fire crews began battling the devastating Archer House fire earlier this month, Northfield artist David Allen took notice.
Allen, a prominent painter and sculptor whose work is visible throughout the community, initially thought the fire could be quickly contained and would lead to minimal damage. As the fire spread through the walls of the historic building snd fire crews around the region worked through the night and well into the following day on scene, Allen realized the downtown jewel could be irreparably damaged.
With that in mind, and a desire to help those directly impacted from the blaze, he painted a picture of the Archer House over a period of 16 hours from Nov. 13-15 and raised $3,000 for those directly impacted by the fire. The completed piece will be raffled off, raising even more for those displaced or out of work due to the fire.
The 22-by-28-inch acrylic painting captures the majestic colonial exterior of the prominent downtown fixture, complete with a flag on top and clouds above. He started painting Nov. 13, and hosted a 1½-hour Facebook Live session that night and Sunday, Nov. 15 as he worked.
Allen felt a sense of closeness with the Archer House. He had already painted several pictures of the hotel over the years, and former owner, the late Dallas Haas was a friend of Allen's.
Northfield Downtown Development Corp. Executive Director Greg Siems spoke highly of Allen’s painting, adding the work was indicative of the more than 140-year history of the building within downtown.
“It’s been fantastic to see,” he said of the painting and the money Allen has raised. “He reached out to us almost immediately after we started the fundraiser.”
As of Wednesday, the fundraiser had netted $11,970 of its $25,000 goal. To Siems, the donations from local businesses and residents are a testament to the strength of the community.
“It’s pretty incredible,” he said.
‘He’s just a great guy’
Allen’s work was featured at Archer House business Paper Petalum, which was destroyed in the fire after opening in January. Paper Petalum co-owner Karen Vinar noted the sprinklers used to stop the blaze left 4 to 6 inches of water on the floor.
“It was devastating, but we intend to reopen in a new location, hopefully March 1,” she said.
Vinar said she has known Allen for a long time and contacted him after being impressed by his work at an art show.
“He’s just a great guy, very talented,” she added of Allen.
The fate of the Archer House remains unknown. As of Tuesday morning, the State Fire Marshal's Office was still investigating the cause of the blaze. The origin of the fire was in the Smoqehouse.
Following the fire, Brett Reese, CEO and managing partner of building owner Rebound Hospitality, said it would be a while before insurance adjustors are able to enter the building. He added that despite the definite possibility that the building is beyond salvaging, Rebound hopes to save what it can or utilize any possible space within a different building.
An artist at heart
Allen taught art for more than 30 years to high school students and adults, and his paintings and sculptures are included in public and private collections, has a bachelor's in art education from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Allen enjoys the nostalgia of small towns and has painted scenes capturing Northfield, Faribault, Rosemount, Farmington and other relatively small communities.
“I like the process,” he said. “And what I like most is how I could manipulate the light and the shadows in paintings and kind of give it a personality.“
“I love to paint small towns, especially those that take a unique interest in their community,” Allen added. “I try to capture the feelings of timelessness and tradition that these towns offer, attempting to invoke the kind of nostalgia that we all feel for the places we grew up in. It is a responsibility and a pleasure to paint something that represents the pride, history and sense of community that these communities display.”
Allen, who has lived in Northfield for 45 years and raised three children in Northfield, has painted at least 10 pieces capturing Bridge Square in different seasons as well as the Riverwalk, depot, Winter Walk and a Christmas scene capturing Division Street.
“I consider it my hometown,” Allen said of Northfield. “My children love it, and I do too. It’s been just a warm, friendly place.”