Despite a surge in COVID-19 testing and positive tests throughout the state, Northfield Public Schools is maintaining its hybrid learning format.
Currently, Northfield elementary students are learning in an exclusively in-person format as Northfield Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center students are in a hybrid option, in class for part of the week and distance learning the remainder.
In an Oct. 23 online update, Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted the Rice County infection per 10,000 residents has surpassed 20 for each of the last two weeks, a rate in which the Minnesota Department of Health recommends transitioning to hybrid learning for all students. However, he added that factor is only one data point used to guide any change in a learning model. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends also considering the percentage of positive tests coming from long-term care, a prison setting or general community as part of any decision on a learning model change.
“We also know, to this point, that the cases we have experienced in our schools do not appear to have been transmitted at school,” he noted. “This point is something we are reviewing with each case and would impact any learning model change. We also watch and chart the county infection data each day.”
Hillmann said as of Oct. 20, 71% of the first 1,583 Rice County cases were Faribault residents and 20% were from those with Northfield or Dundas addresses. Hillmann noted COVID-19 cases have tended to come from outside school walls, adding staff is watching attendance on a daily basis. He spoke glowingly of the work that school nurses, principals, teachers and Special Services Director and COVID-19 response leader Cheryl Hall are doing during the pandemic. One reality he said the district will need to face as flu season draws near is the similarities between that illness and COVID-19. Another challenge is the possibility that one person testing positive for the virus could cause far more people to be quarantined due to exposure.
COVID-19 deaths and positive cases have been trending up across the upper Midwest recently. Across Minnesota, 153,620 positive tests and 2,484 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Monday. Some other schools have shifted learning formats. Anoka-Hennepin Schools announced last week it would shift its middle and high schools from hybrid to distance learning because of an increase in the spread of the virus.
Hillmann noted a key component of the district remaining open is adhering to a firm process once someone tests positive for the virus.
The process
Once a positive case is diagnosed, the district uses a tracking system for all students and staff who are absent from school due to potential COVID-19 exposure. A lab-positive case report activates the district’s reporting and notification processes and is reported to Hall.
She then completes an electronic reporting form and consults with a MDH specialist or the regional support team on when the last exposure date was for each case. The exposure date is considered the last time the infected person was last on campus and considered contagious.
Contact tracing
Contact tracing includes interviews with the infected person, the family, teachers or other staff. This process also includes reviewing attendance data, regular class schedules, seating charts, classroom specific activities, transportation records, after-school activity participation, and other relevant data. The district also consults with MDH to discuss the contact tracing results and determine who has been within 6 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or more. Anyone who is deemed to have been in close contact is then individually notified by district administration and provided instructions on quarantining and next steps.
“The contact tracing process is a team effort,” Hillmann said. “It has been going well, and so far the protocols we have used have saved us.”
Notification
The district first notifies administration, nursing staff and the School Board of a positive test. After that, building-level staff, district-wide staff and building-level families are notified in English and Spanish.