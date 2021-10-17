The Northfield Rotary Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is back.
Rotary is excited to announce the return of the 5K run/walk after a year’s hiatus due to COVID. Rotary invites runners and walkers of all persuasions to mark their calendars for the traditional Thanksgiving morning event.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to hold this event once again,” said Jim Loe, chair of the 2021 Turkey Trot. “It is a great community-builder and a great fundraiser for Rotary. It will be wonderful to see people having fun and contributing to Rotary’s service work.”
The Northfield Rotary Turkey Trot is Northfield’s unofficial homecoming for the 1000-plus runners and walkers who participate each year, a “must-do” for those who want to connect with old friends and neighbors and be reminded that Northfield is always home. This year’s event will benefit several Rotary programs, including youth exchange, polio eradication, and a number of Northfield Rotary’s international projects.
Runners of all levels, walkers, parents with kids in strollers and dog owners walking their best friends are invited to join the fun. The chip-timed 5K event begins at 9 a.m. sharp at the Carleton College Weitz Center on Third Street between College and Winona, weaves through Northfield’s northeast neighborhood, through the Northfield Golf Club’s course along Spring Creek Road and back to the Weitz Center along Prairie and Seventh streets. Awards will be given to the top male and female runners. Vaccination is strongly encouraged for all participants who are eligible.
All registrations through Friday, Nov. 5, are $25; participants are guaranteed a long-sleeve 2021 Turkey Trot T-shirt. Registrations after Nov. 5 are $25, but the T-shirt is not included. If you would like to register electronically (either as an individual or a group), visit our online registration site at bit.ly/3BPZV8L. Registrations will also be accepted between 8 and 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Weitz Center. Masks are required in all Carleton College buildings.
For runner convenience, shirts and race bibs can be picked up for those that register as a team (three or more) by a team captain from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Weitz Center.
For those who will not be in Northfield physically on Thanksgiving Day but still want to support the event, Rotary offers a “free range” option at $29 a participant. Register your team by the Nov. 5 deadline and we will send you your shirts. You can run in solidarity with the Northfield event at your own convenience.
Rotary will also be collecting food for Northfield Food Shelf. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off the morning of the race or when you pick up your bibs and T-shirts.
For more information, visit the Northfield Rotary website, rotary.org.