The Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors this month signaled its desire to preserve farmland by issuing more stringent requirements in developing solar energy on existing crop land.
The board unanimously approved an ordinance change outlining the new requirements during a Feb. 10 meeting. The change covers farmland with a crop efficiency rating of at least 65 — essentially all cropland within Bridgewater Township. Still, applicants can request a waiver from the Bridgewater Planning Commission before possible board approval
“It gives us the opportunity to consider the specific situation,” said Bridgewater Township Supervisor Glen Castore.
Currently, there are three solar farms on farm fields in Bridgewater Township: Two 1-megawatt operations and one 5-megawatt site. In February 2020, the township’s Planning Commission instituted a one-year moratorium on solar installation to revise the ordinance. The ordinance change doesn’t include wind energy.
Castore said the county’s previous solar energy ordinance was “inadequate” and didn’t include needed guidance on plans, engineering studies or requirements for keeping solar facilities safe and in good condition. Now, he said such requirements are clear and won’t require applicants and the township board to adopt a piecemeal approach.
Solar arrays, both residential and commercial, now require an interim use designation rather than a conditional use permit in agricultural and urban reserve districts. Castore said the previous conditional use permits could cause complications, because a solar site’s zoning designation would remain even after a property sale, regardless of how a new landowner wants to use the location.
“It’s a much friendlier ordinance for the applicant,” Castore said.
Castore noted there remains a few places near gravel pits and other spots where applicants can still develop solar energy. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency owns approximately 17 acres within the township — land that includes a toxic waste dump — space that Castore said could be reclaimed as a large solar farm.
“There’s a number of places in the township that these could be put up,” he said.
Greenvale, Northfield townships echo concerns
Greenvale Township Supervisor Greg Langer noted his township in 2017 rejected a request to amend its ordinance to allow commercial/utility-sized solar in Greenvale. However, the township allows for solar energy installations for homeowners/farmyard operators. To Langer, though the township supports solar energy, questions about where they should be placed remain.
“We are more concerned with preserving fertile and productive farmland,” he noted.
Northfield Township relies on the Rice County Zoning Department to review developments and other zoning matters. Township Supervisor Ron Sommers said he empathizes with the struggle township leaders have in green-lighting projects related to a burgeoning green energy industry while preserving valuable ag land.
Sommers only expects the clean energy need in Minnesota to increase following the closure of the North Dakota-based Coal Creek Station. The station, owned by Minnesota rural electric cooperative Great River Energy, is expected to close in late 2022 and shift to wind energy and energy storage.