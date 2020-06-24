Kosmo Esplan is aware he is only one person.
However, the 12-year-old boy, who shows extraordinary maturity and presence for his age, is using his gifts to remind people of the positives he sees in Northfield and beyond during one of the most difficult stretches in recent history with the country battling a global pandemic, and protests and riots sparked by allegations of systemic police brutality against people of color.
A few weeks after the statewide lockdown to combat COVID-19 began in March, Kosmo was searching for a way to lift the spirits of people who have been inundated with dire news. In the months since, he has posted eight YouTube videos, in a series titled “Some Good News Northfield,” to outline the positives he sees every day, including people making and donating masks, serving coffee for school staff, and providing music He also discusses graduation-themed good news and other positive developments. His videos typically center on the everyday good deeds Northfielders are doing for each other that aren't well publicized.
The first episode received 1,200 views. Altogether, his videos have been viewed 3,000 to 4,000 times. His series is patterned after a similar show produced by well-known actor John Krasinski, who has starred in acclaimed shows and movies such as “The Office,” “The Quiet Place” and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
“What we should be really focusing on is the good news, because there is so much right now,” Kosmo said. “My favorite part of doing this is making people happy. I want to show there’s good in the world, especially, and this amazing, amazing community that we are so lucky to have.”
The country underwent further turmoil late last month with the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Subsequent protests and riots damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings, with some of the worst damage occurring in Minneapolis' Lake Street neighborhood. Kosmo saw a way to help with that as well and has been designing T-shirts with his mother, Krisi Lillie. Proceeds from the T-shirts, on sale for $15, are going to the We Love Lake Street fund, intended to rebuild that stretch. He had raised $500 as of Thursday.
Kosmo wants to help small business owners and those who rely on small businesses damaged or destroyed in the riots.
“We’re still going strong,” he said of the fundraising effort.
“Minneapolis really needs all of our love and support right now, and I want to do everything I can.”
Theater's his passion
Kosmo already has his fair share of theater experience. He has acted in community dramas through the Northfield Arts Guild, and a number of his friends are adults who act in those productions.
During the process of his first show, he sent an email to all of his nearly 200 contacts stating that he considers them all to be his friends, and in turn received a warm welcome.
Although the pandemic is temporarily keeping him from acting in in-person productions, he has still been co-writing the KYMN radio performance “WILLing to Win,” a sequel to “MISTery of Mars,” with Pauline Jennings.
Though he's not even a teen, Kosmo has always shown an extraordinary ability to care for others and uncanny intelligence.
Lilie remembers her son pondering major questions when he was just 4 years old. One question showed an early desire to positively impact the world. She still remembers him asking, ‘I am so little in this big world. How would I change anything?’
She admits she is continuing to learn from the outlook her son has adopted from an early age.
“He’s always had big dreams, big goals, big aspirations,” she said. “He just has the biggest heart.”