Members of the Northfield School Board were intrigued by a report from Minnesota’s first state demographer, Hazel Reinhardt, who projected that class enrollment would gradually decline based on falling fertility rates, the pandemic and an aging population.
Reinhardt, a consultant from Edina, started projecting school populations after states began to distribute resources based on student enrollments. Her first school projection project was for Minnetonka in 1991.
“I established my reputation after being sued by the city of Milwaukee,” she said. Since then, she estimates she’s worked with over 100 different school districts principally in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Colorado.
With a Ph.D. in history, Reinhardt said her interest in mathematics and statistics began as a student in the 1960s when women were not encouraged to enter those career fields.
Reinhardt has studied Northfield’s population trends once or twice before as a consultant hired by the school district.
“Hazel, I am one of your groupies,” said Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann.
She said her projections for lower enrollment numbers were not surprising, based on lower birth rates across the state and country.
“In five to six years, be prepared for a smaller number of kindergarteners,” Reinhardt said. “The pandemic will result in fewer births for several years, which is a global phenomenon. The 2020 U.S. births are the lowest since 1979.”
Another factor is the aging population.
“As the population ages, there are fewer people moving,” she said. Less than 10% moved last year. In contrast, during World War II, over 20% of the population moved.
She continued, “Once population is old, it can never get young again. That’s a demographic principle. The U.S. will never go back to families with 7-8 kids. The population just gets older and older.”
China was the first nation to grow old before it grew rich, Reinhardt said. In contrast, the U.S. grew rich before old.
“The cost of non-working population on the economy is huge,” she said.
Board member Jeff Quinnell asked if Northfield was in a bubble? Reinhardt said Faribault was not studied; Owatonna was facing a decline; Austin and Rochester were growing; Red Wing was flat; and the metro area had mixed growth.
Although the district is estimated to lose population over the coming years, Northfield is still “basically in a good position,” Reinhardt said. The district continues to benefit from high open enrollment numbers, as students outside the district borders choose to go there.
Board member Noel Stratemoen said one of Northfield’s biggest problems is there are no starter homes.
“A key challenge to any community is the economics of home buying,” said Reinhardt. “This is a desirable place. I have friends who live here.”
Board member Amy Goerwitz asked why people were not having children. The pandemic, economic uncertainty, climate change, and political unease were the main reasons provided.
“Simply the fact that young people have more opportunities now than my generation did,” Reinhardt answered. “It’s not a given to get married and have children anymore.”
Board member Tom Baraniak asked about population changes in Dakota County where he lives.
“Dakota county is aging pretty quickly,” she said. “The Rosemont area is the only place for potential development.”
Reinhardt reiterated the significance of population studies. She said that, when the United States was founded, the median age was 10. During the Civil War, it was 16, and today it is 40.
“This has an impact on voters, bond issues and taxpayers,” she said.
Board member Corey Butler asked about the effects of Great Recession of 2008. Reinhardt said some parts of the economy have never really bounced back.
“Different from 2008 when jobs were lost. Today a lot of people have dropped out of labor force and a huge number are retiring early,” she said. While wages are going up, inflation is outpacing that.
“People are less confident now about the future,” Reinhardt noted. “The future is not as rosy, so there’s a higher percentage less optimistic.”