Barring any last minutes changes, Rice County residents will see a slight increase in their 2021 taxes.
A $150,000 residential property owner would pay about $3.75 more to the county if the proposed levy is approved Tuesday. A $413,000 residential property would be taxed another $12.32 annually, according to county figures. The owner of a $1 million commercial property would pay $57.33 more in 2021; taxes on an agricultural property valued at $2 million would rise about $34.25 for the year.
The Board of Commissioners had little to add to a Thursday Truth in Taxation presentation from its administrator, Sara Folsted. The combined county and Housing & Redevelopment levy, 5.64% higher than the 2020, is expected to bring the county an additional $1.6 million.
Even with the increase, the county has one of the lowest tax rates in the state.
In addition, the county plans to use $554,000 in reserves to cover several items. The most costly: three additional correctional officers.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn explained to the board's Personnel Committee last month that changes to Minnesota Department of Corrections regulations covering how corrections officers conduct wellness checks on inmates has necessitated the change. Previously, officers were able to do a visual check from a short distance, but now they need to use a more hands-on approach.
Without the additional officers, jail staff could not admit a new inmate while the wellness checks were occurring, and could compromise security if an officer needed to step away from the closed-circuit cameras.
Dunn said the addition is also something of a proactive approach, as its expected the county will soon build a new jail and if so, need additional officers. Last year, the Department of Corrections threatened to limit prisoners' stays at the main jail on Third Street NW to 90 days, finding it had insufficient programming space for inmates. The department granted a temporary waiver after the county approved a jail study designed to show whether the facility is adequate and if not, where those inadequacies might lie.
The study, expected to be presented to the Board of Commissioners in the next few weeks, would then be used to determine how the county will address any shortcomings.
About $41,000 from reserves will purchase a new squad car scheduled for replacement, $275,000 will go to road maintenance agreements and $150,000 will pay for planning work for expansion of County Road 9.
And while the levy rises, state aid to the county will drop by about $86,000.
Earlier this fall, the board approved allocating $754,555 to several area nonprofits, including the county's two senior centers, the center for victims of domestic and sexual violence, Southern Minnesota Tourism, Rice Soil and Water Conservation District and the county's three libraries.